REVIEW: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult reign in lush series, 'The Great'

Writer Tony McNamara loves to play with history. He did so with Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” Now he’s toying with Catherine the Great in “The Great.”

Like the Oscar-winning film, “The Great” isn’t afraid to dabble in contemporary behavior or traffic in ribald language. It has its share of sex, too, and is a great playground for actors like Elle Fanning and Douglas Hodge. Fanning gets the title role; Hodge is a member of the court who’s often ridiculed by Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), an abrasive leader who lashes out at anyone who doesn’t laugh at his jokes and second his notions.

Fanning’s Catherine, however, puts up with little of it. She pushes back immediately (particularly when he kills her pet bear) and begins a plot of her own. With the help of Orlo (Sacha Dhawan), someone who’s also moved by literature, she figures out a way to beat Peter at his own game.

Clearly, McNamara is targeting current leaders who are also petulant and rash. He dresses it up, however, in lavish costumes and ornate settings, suggesting the world is divided into haves (who are clueless) and have-nots (who aren’t).

Airing on Hulu, the 10-part series has many a-ha moments, particularly when Fanning and her followers discover new ways into the old, old world.