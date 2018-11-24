Trust no one.
If we’ve learned anything in the last handful of years, it’s that.
And yet, Debra Newell, a successful interior designer, went back to the dating pool after four failed marriages and found a man, John Meehan, who should have come with his own red flags.
In “Dirty John,” an eight-part Bravo miniseries, we see him woo (and con) her, much to the dismay of her two daughters.
While this might sound like a run-of-the-mill cable drama, it’s actually a true story, elevated by the success of a Los Angeles Times podcast, also called “Dirty John.”
Because that medium had the luxury of suggesting what people looked like or how situations played out, it was able to prey on emotions, not unlike Meehan.
On screen, however, it doesn’t take much to see through his halting attempts at sincerity or her desire to believe what she wants. This is a train wreck that doesn’t need the crossing signals.
Connie Britton, an actress who routinely plays women who know better, stars as Newell, the aspirational designer who has no reason to believe she needs a man in her life. And, yet, life has drilled that message into her head, even though her daughters have sounded the alarm.
She’s smitten with Eric Bana’s John Meehan – a guy who makes all the right moves but can’t quite fool all of the people all of the time. He lies about his job, his background, his goals.
A pre-nup doesn’t even graze their relationship (despite the fact that her daughters think he looks homeless). She marries in a minute and turns away when the clues suggest there’s plenty of danger.
Britton and Bana are fine in these Lifetime-level roles, particularly since they look like the last people who would be insecure. She uses a bit of the Faye Resnick we saw in “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” He finds the charm that was missing from his “Hulk.”
They share Hallmark-ready moments. And then her daughters (a beautifully snarky Juno Temple and Julia Garner) start paying attention and turn the card over.
Director Jeffrey Reiner gives this a ‘90s soap patina that works – to a point. The intelligence that Britton and Bana provide gets shoved aside in favor of scenes that look like they couldn’t possibly be true (but are).
When “Dirty John” begins to unravel, we lose interest and feel as duped as Debra.
Reiner doesn’t leave out those telling details (a safe for expensive purses?) but he doesn’t quite know what to do with them. Should we conclude the daughters have too much and can’t see sincerity for what it's worth? Or does creepiness cross all economic barriers?
Because it’s not stretched out to “Dallas” lengths, “Dirty John” could get hefty ratings numbers. But it’s like so much these days – don’t get too invested, particularly when the return isn’t that great.
While three episodes were made available for review (before “John” gets really dirty), it’s possible that a sharp right turn is waiting.
Still, we’ve been fooled enough to know a snake in scrubs is still just a snake.