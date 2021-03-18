REVIEW: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' has big-screen look, ambitions

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” looks like one of those big tent-pole “Avengers” films. It has the splashy special effects, the jaw-dropping costumes and a reference or two to contemporary issues that should get you thinking.
Released as a six-part limited series, it could actually seem like two films repackaged.
Taking place shortly after the death of Captain America, it shows how his two friends – Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) – deal with the loss. Sam gets to install Cap’s shield at the Smithsonian. Bucky is trying to square the things he did nearly 100 years ago. The two don’t join forces in the first episode. They get to spill out their personal angst – and that could be where this format really works. Because the two aren’t just battling an evil force, they have time to unpack baggage.
Mackie, though, gets those Falcon moments that make you think he’s probably a “new Millennium” Falcon. In a breathtaking opening sequence, director Kari Skogland has him whipping in and out of canyons chasing a group of baddies who are experts at skydiving. The cinematography is impressive; Mackie’s one-liners are “pun”derful.
Stan gets his moments of comedy, too, particularly when a friend tries to set him up with a young bartender. “I haven’t danced since 1943,” he says.
While we get those backstories on the front burner, a secondary one is boiling in the back. It suggests “we need new heroes, ones suited for the times we’re in.”
That sets up one of those moments we cherish in “The Boys.” Could “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” be headed down the same path?
Skogland retains a poker face throughout, suggesting we’re going to get those “a-ha” moments at the end of each episode.
“TF&TWS” feels right now, even though it was originally scheduled to come before “WandaVision.” After that ground-breaking series cleansed the palate, it’s good to have something this lavish popping on home screens.
Mackie and Stan deserve the attention. We saw that in earlier films when they got to banter. Now, they’re in the drivers’ seats. Because it almost equates the “blip” with the pandemic we’ve been through, the series seems relevant.
Watching it at home (on a large-screen TV) doesn’t diminish the scope. It just makes it seem like we’re in a safe zone, ready for whatever those outside forces have to offer.