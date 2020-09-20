REVIEW: 'Filthy Rich' isn't loaded with new ideas

Ginger Sweet (Melia Kreiling), the online entrepreneur, does everything she can to upend Margaret’s world. When bribery doesn’t work, she turns to embarrassment. The ploy is just enough to keep everyone guessing.

More interesting? The preacher who keeps the ministry ticking. Played by Aaron Lazar, Rev. Paul Luke Thomas is just as multi-layered as Margaret. Like Joel Osteen, he leads with charisma and has an agenda that could bump everyone else’s.

When he tries to counsel Eric, “Filthy Rich” becomes much more than a family affair.

Although it’s not the juicy drama its name suggests (there’s a strain of faith that meanders through some of the scenes) there are enough Southern one-liners to bring a smile every now and then. ("GCB," come back. All is forgiven.)

Too traditional for its own good, it needs to mix things up on a grand scale – showing an entire episode of Margaret’s talk show for example – and keep viewers off guard.

“Filthy Rich” isn’t bubbling with new ideas. It’s just a change of pace for those weaned on “Desperate Housewives.” Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition? If only this were that loaded.

“Filthy Rich” airs Monday on Fox.

