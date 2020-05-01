REVIEW: Futuristic 'Upload' world may not be the one we want

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s a lot swirling in “Upload,” Greg Daniels’ view of a cyber afterlife.

In the new Amazon Prime comedy, he suggests all of our memories and experiences can be uploaded, giving us an eternity that enables us to interact with those back on earth.

Set in a lush resort (complete with maple bacon doughnuts), it looks like death isn’t so bad after all.

Ah, but there are caveats. Controllers have a firm hand on that new life and, if you’re not able to pay, you could wind up in two-gig land. It’s like the difference between “Oz” and a country club prison.

Robbie Amell stars as Nathan, our tour guide into the world of Horizen. He’s in a self-driving car accident (it’s 2033) and his girlfriend pushes him to upload. Others aren’t as convinced he isn’t going to survive, but he signs the papers and, soon, he’s dressed in a cashmere sweat suit, getting the lay of the land. Daniels has thought this through thoroughly (note some of the clever innovations) and gives the upload newbie a handler, Nora (Andy Allo), who takes a keen interest in his well-being.