REVIEW: 'Get Organized' extols the virtues of color-coding

If you haven’t started sorting your books by jacket color, you may after “The Home Edit” folks get ahold of you.
Thanks to their new Netflix series, “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” there’s more than one way to Kondo your home.
Hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin arrange pantries, closets, garages and drawers with the eye of a merchandiser.
That refrigerator that looks like a mess now becomes a repository for dozens of containers with neatly lettered labels.
That pantry that holds everything but food, now has a battalion of clear plastic bins so you can see how much “frontstock” and “backstock” you might have.
Theirs is an amazing system but one that seems to require an unlimited charge account at the Container Store.
Like soldiers moving into battle, Shearer and Teplin mobilize a team of assistants who measure, purchase, stock and arrange the items that once appeared to lack a home.
In a handful of episodes, The Home Edit organizers help celebrities and common folk rid their lives of junk drawers and bedroom piles. It’s fun to watch, but it’s also a bit daunting if you’re trying to do this on your own.
At Reese Witherspoon’s house, for example, she has so many closets she decides to turn one over to her costumes. Shearer and Teplin arrange it like a museum, giving “Legally Blonde” proper space before abutting with her award show dresses and her “Walk the Line” memorabilia boxes.
Eva Longoria and Neil Patrick Harris let the two loose on their kids’ spaces; country singer Kane Brown defers to his wife, Katelyn, when she wants an already-organized pantry to shine.
While Teplin seems to second every one of Shearer’s motions, she does have an occasional good idea that doesn’t get trumped by her business partner, the show’s gale force.
Two episodes into this series, you’re probably thinking about what you can do to organize your home. The book concept looks good (everything is sorted like a rainbow), but it totally doesn’t address the need to find a book. If you can’t remember what color its jacket is, you’re never going to find it with this system.
One of their better ideas: Putting important documents in a carry-all container. A family has a child with a lot of medical issues. Instead of searching for them in other cabinets, they put everything related to him in one box and take it with them whenever he goes to see a specialist. Instant answers.
Among the more outrageous ideas: Khloe Kardashian has so much space in her garage she lets them create a parking lot for her daughter’s toy cars. Retta turns a TV room in a mini-“This Is Your Life” display. And Rachel Zoe lets them at her closet and agrees to toss out more clothes than one person will ever wear.
Like so many HGTV series, “Get Organized” pops with ideas. All aren’t good. But in a time of quarantine, they give you something to think about other than the next home-cooked meal.
“Get Organized with The Home Edit” is now airing on Netflix.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!