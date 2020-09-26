REVIEW: 'Get Organized' extols the virtues of color-coding

Eva Longoria and Neil Patrick Harris let the two loose on their kids’ spaces; country singer Kane Brown defers to his wife, Katelyn, when she wants an already-organized pantry to shine.

While Teplin seems to second every one of Shearer’s motions, she does have an occasional good idea that doesn’t get trumped by her business partner, the show’s gale force.

Two episodes into this series, you’re probably thinking about what you can do to organize your home. The book concept looks good (everything is sorted like a rainbow), but it totally doesn’t address the need to find a book. If you can’t remember what color its jacket is, you’re never going to find it with this system.

One of their better ideas: Putting important documents in a carry-all container. A family has a child with a lot of medical issues. Instead of searching for them in other cabinets, they put everything related to him in one box and take it with them whenever he goes to see a specialist. Instant answers.

Among the more outrageous ideas: Khloe Kardashian has so much space in her garage she lets them create a parking lot for her daughter’s toy cars. Retta turns a TV room in a mini-“This Is Your Life” display. And Rachel Zoe lets them at her closet and agrees to toss out more clothes than one person will ever wear.