REVIEW: 'Growing Up' shows how messy situations can still have happy endings

Many of the stories in “Growing Up” are heartbreaking.

Teens talk openly about being bullied, about growing up without a support system, about dealing with fear. How they overcome the obstacles is just part of the compelling program actress Brie Larson and her friends have produced.

Broken into half-hour segments, the 10-part reality show looks at everything from friendship to gender issues. Throughout, Larson leads a discussion with the participants and learns how they, too, can relate to others’ stories.

Hers is a fascinating concept that gives young people a voice and their elders a bit of hope. If kids can survive some of the problems unpacked here, they can handle just about anything. Indeed, many of the 10 have emerged as influencers, teachers and role models. “Growing Up” is simply a conduit for their message.

If there’s a disconnect, it’s in the way the “heroes” (as they’re called) relay their stories. Various directors have them re-create those difficult moments and, in most instances, they ring false. The subjects aren’t actors; the faux scenes aren’t necessary. The strength comes from them talking and telling what happened when.

Gavin Arneson, one of the first in the series, tells about growing up alone – how he survived, how he moved on, how he managed to thrive. Just listening to him speak is quite enough. He doesn’t need to don a graduation gown and pretend he’s back in high school. Still, his story sets the scene nicely and opens the door for subsequent episodes.

“Growing Up” teaches us life isn’t easy during those teen years. Even if someone has everything, there are obstacles to be faced and decisions to be made.

The series is a marvel of openness and a great step in a new direction for Disney. It proves all stories don’t have to be neat and tidy to warrant a happy ending.

“Growing Up” begins Sept. 8 on Disney+.