REVIEW: Home shopping gets backstage drama in 'I Love That For You'

Whatever Jenifer Lewis is selling, I’m buying.

In “I Love That for You,” she plays the wickedly tart boss of a home shopping network who doesn’t hesitate to reduce everyone to a three-word description.

Her idea of success? “You even sold out of the ugly one,” she tells one of her presenters. Still, this dog-devour-dog world is the place Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) wants to be. Ever since she got a bracelet with the classy lobster claw clasp, she has wanted to be part of the Special Value Network, particularly since her idol, Jackie Stilton (Molly Shannon) is there.

When a job dishing out samples at Costco doesn’t seem like the trajectory she needs, Joanna heads to the network and – with that wide toothy grin – announces herself.

Lewis’ Patricia isn’t buying any of her “lifelong dream” stories and isn’t afraid to use a few Samuel L. Jackson words to tell her as much.

Created by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler, “I Love That” has a similar vibe to “Hacks.” It rips back the curtain on an idealized world, then pulls on the cord. Bayer maintains sunny optimism throughout, but there’s plenty to question.

Backstabbing co-hosts, a passive/aggressive assistant (the oh-so-good Matt Rogers) and a tiny little lie makes this a situation that’s ready to explode.

But first? Joanna has to sell her first lot of stuff – including pillow spray that makes her recoil – and blouses that look, well, dated.

The “Tootsie”-like backstage drama only adds to the shilling that goes on in front of the camera.

Stilton is a 30-year veteran of these wars and it’s clear she has excess inventory in her warehouse, too. She mentors the newcomer, but she’s also just as manipulative – and manipulated – as the others.

As Patricia demands to know – what’s your story? That’s where “I Love” digs its Michael Dorsey hole and lets Bayer grovel her way out.

As much as the former “Saturday Night Live” star may have written this for herself, she gives the others plenty of juice to squeeze. Shannon has obviously spent enough time watching others pitch non-essentials but Lewis definitely has worked with bosses who are anything but nice. She nails the attitude and hammers home the message – just sell the stuff.

Because it cracks a door on a world we never really considered, “I Love That” isn’t low on comedy stock. Once it heads in a familiar direction (think: “Soapdish” and other soap opera send-ups), this could be headed for clearance.

Meanwhile, enjoy hearing the pitch. Bayer sells it with gusto. Shannon embraces it with heart. And Lewis kills it will excellence.

Just when you thought you didn’t need another addictive series, “I Love That For You” steps in and tells you supplies are limited.

Act now.

“I Love That For You” airs April 29 on Showtime.

