REVIEW: 'Horror Stories' plays by old show's rules

The difference between “American Horror Story” and “American Horror Stories” is slight.

Stories don’t spill out over 10 weeks, they wrap up in an episode or two. They’re steeped in horror, but the “AHS” hallmarks are as obvious as a gold seal on a greeting card envelope.

In the first edition (which runs two episodes), we get to revisit the original show’s Murder House. There, the infamous rubber suit still hangs since, presumably, it wasn’t taken as evidence.

To get us back to the original scene of the crime, two renovators (played by Matt Bomer and Gavin Creel) have bought the house and decided to market it as a haunted bed and breakfast. Their daughter, Scarlett (Sierra McCormick), is lukewarm on the idea and wants them to bail. They insist and, sure enough, she finds something suspicious – the black suit. She tries it on and, soon, there’s trouble – at school, at home, you name it. When Scarlett wears the suit, she feels a sense of power, a power that brings out her desire for violent sex.

That prompts a coming out of sorts and a flirtation with a queen bee (Paris Jackson) who runs her own hive of “Mean Girls.” They pretend like they’re Scarlett’s friends but that doesn’t last even last as long as a slumber party.