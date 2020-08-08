REVIEW: 'Howard' tells a touching story of the lyricist behind a beast and a mermaid

While the film is filled with tearful moments, it also has scenes of triumph, particularly when Ashman is in the recording studio with Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach and they nail “Be Our Guest.” It’s a powerful moment that speaks to the magic that goes into animation.

Thanks to old interviews, Ashman gets to weigh in, too, talking about his past and how “Little Shop of Horrors,” their first hit, was crafted. He explains why that show needed to be in a small theater and what, specifically, he was trying to accomplish with each thing he wrote.

One look at the lyrics for something like “Gaston” and it’s clear he’s not just another writer.

“Howard” talks about Ashman’s personal life and how his story is one of the many tragedies of the AIDS crisis. Many wonder what he might be writing had he lived.

Hahn has plenty of unseen footage that fills in the gaps and lets fans peek in on the process. Ashman doesn’t emerge as a saint, but in the animation world, he’s pretty darn close.

Menken went on to become a multiple award winner (now filling shelves with Oscars, Grammys, a Tony and, most recently, an Emmy) but he admits he hasn’t had another partner like Ashman. He gives him considerable praise. Roy Disney goes one step further and compares him to Walt.