REVIEW: 'Howard' tells a touching story of the lyricist behind a beast and a mermaid

Few people know who Howard Ashman was, but he had a profound effect on a generation.
Author of the lyrics for several Disney classics – “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast” – he helped 1980-90 era pre-teens understand the concept of “different.”
In “Howard,” a documentary about the Oscar and Grammy winner, director Don Hahn shows how Ashman and composer Alan Menken were able to breathe new life into the floundering animation business. Coming off a flop on Broadway, Ashman was eager to change the course of his career.
Disney execs gave the two a choice of projects. They picked “Little Mermaid.” From there, it was a rush to tap their genius. Ashman, however, was fighting another battle. After winning an Oscar for “Under the Sea,” he told Menken he was HIV positive and didn’t know how much time he had. While few knew about the diagnosis, the two pressed on.
In videos, photographs and interviews (but no on-camera ones), Hahn makes two major points – Ashman was a genius who knew what he wanted, Disney was so on board they’d do whatever they needed to get his participation.
Once Ashman was hospitalized, Menken came to him and they worked on songs. Even when he was 80 pounds and couldn’t see, Ashman was churning out words for a beauty and a beast.
While the film is filled with tearful moments, it also has scenes of triumph, particularly when Ashman is in the recording studio with Angela Lansbury and Jerry Orbach and they nail “Be Our Guest.” It’s a powerful moment that speaks to the magic that goes into animation.
Thanks to old interviews, Ashman gets to weigh in, too, talking about his past and how “Little Shop of Horrors,” their first hit, was crafted. He explains why that show needed to be in a small theater and what, specifically, he was trying to accomplish with each thing he wrote.
One look at the lyrics for something like “Gaston” and it’s clear he’s not just another writer.
“Howard” talks about Ashman’s personal life and how his story is one of the many tragedies of the AIDS crisis. Many wonder what he might be writing had he lived.
Hahn has plenty of unseen footage that fills in the gaps and lets fans peek in on the process. Ashman doesn’t emerge as a saint, but in the animation world, he’s pretty darn close.
Menken went on to become a multiple award winner (now filling shelves with Oscars, Grammys, a Tony and, most recently, an Emmy) but he admits he hasn’t had another partner like Ashman. He gives him considerable praise. Roy Disney goes one step further and compares him to Walt.
“Howard” is a touching tribute from those who worked with him. But it’s also a look at how someone so unique could live on, long after his death.
“Howard” is streaming on Disney+.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!