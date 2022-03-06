REVIEW: Humor often masks the real 'Thing About Pam'

Oh dear. You can almost hear “Dateline’s” Keith Morrison before he begins narrating “The Thing About Pam.”

Based on a series of “Dateline” segments, the miniseries takes an arched eyebrow approach to the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Closely following the “I, Tonya” playbook, it has a definite opinion, but it doesn’t consider the “real” people behind this juiced-up story.

With something like “Fargo,” there was no worry that someone would question the heightened approach. Here, though, it seems a bit off – particularly when attorneys and family members are wrapped up in the “oh dear” storytelling. Giving characters different names (not unlike “Law & Order”) might have helped sell some of this concept.

As is, “The Thing About Pam” is a worrisome development in the quest for dramatic material. Should folks who aren’t on trial be subjected to the whims of Hollywood?

Renee Zellweger, who also produced the series, stars as Pam Hupp, a seemingly open woman who befriends a co-worker who’s going through cancer treatments. She checks in regularly and makes her friend think she’s her bestie.

As Morrison spills out the plot, it becomes clear Pam is in it for Pam. She’s good at covering her tracks (note the cellphone calls) and playing dumb where it matters most. Packed in puffy coats (and definition-erasing prosthetics), Zellweger finds the comedy and isn’t afraid to play it. She suggests Betsy’s husband could be responsible for her friend’s death.

Sure enough, Russ Faria (Glenn Fleshler) is charged and Pam is stirring the pot. Soon, “the No. 2 defense attorney in all of St. Louis” arrives and begins building his case. Played by Josh Duhamel, Joel Schwartz has a swagger that says he’s going to find reasonable doubt.

Even Betsy (Katy Mixon) gets a chance to return in flashbacks. And, yes, “The Thing About Pam” is entertaining. Zellweger, Duhamel and Judy Greer (as the Lincoln County prosecutor) land their laughs and make you wonder how stuff like this happens. But that hinges entirely on the approach the miniseries’ creators have established.

“The Thing About Pam” could have been done as a no-nonsense biopic. It even could have embraced its absurdities – without the heightened narration – but it takes on a different feel when you see Betsy’s children and husband caught up in the big gulp world of Pam Hupp.

While your eyes widen, your heart also sinks.

"The Thing About Pam" begins March 8 on NBC.

