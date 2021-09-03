REVIEW: 'Impeachment' dissects friendship betrayal in Lewinsky case

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” may be crafted to look like it’s the Monica Lewinsky story but it’s really a better peek at Linda Tripp, the woman who befriended and, ultimately, betrayed her.

In the hands of Sarah Paulson, Tripp’s a determined woman who can’t understand why she was bounced from the White House when Vince Foster died. Rather than wallow in the Pentagon (where she was sent), Tripp looks for ways to get back and, somehow, expose Bill Clinton. By serving as Lewinsky’s confidante, she’s able to get information that just might take the president down.

It’s fascinating to see how Tripp operates. Paulson neatly captures the anger and manipulation, making the woman a greater threat than anyone thought possible.

Lewinsky, meanwhile, is not as innocent as she may have seemed. As played by Beanie Feldstein, she’s a White House climber, assuming a few flirtatious moments could add up to a relationship. She teases Tripp with information, then gets the kind of buy-in that fuels scandal.

“Impeachment” brings Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) into the mix as well. She’s a starting point for the case against Clinton and an bystander who’s basically fed to legal wolves. Ashford does a masterful job making Jones more than White House watchers ever imagined.

