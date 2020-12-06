REVIEW: 'In Wonder' shows a driven, near-perfect Shawn Mendes

It’s difficult to get a bead on the “real” Shawn Mendes, even though a Netflix documentary offers plenty of backstage access.

We see him in the apartment he shares with girlfriend Camila Cabello, at home with his family and on tour buses. But it’s hard to cut through all of the adulation and see if he’s goofy in his quiet moments or just driven.

In “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” he’s constantly noodling on his guitar and playing any nearby piano. Before shows, he’s singing in arena showers and restrooms.

He’s very good but he doesn’t let up.

Midway through the special, he has vocal problems and it’s not difficult to see why. He uses his falsetto a bit too much and doesn’t embrace the concept of “vocal rest.”

When it comes to canceling shows in Brazil, he’s distraught. (Yup, he cries.) And why not? When he’s in those big arenas – “it actually feels like a city here” – he’s the mayor, the president, the pitcher, the quarterback. The love is so intense it’s easy to understand why some artists are addicted to performing.

Although Mendes’ sister remembers a time when he said he didn’t want to be famous, it’s difficult to imagine what he was like when he wasn’t.