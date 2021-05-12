REVIEW: Jean Smart moves to the top of the class with 'Hacks'

Think Joan Rivers, Lucille Ball and Debbie Reynolds and you get an idea what makes groundbreakers like her succeed.

Little moments (when, for example, she changes the tank on an in-home soft drink dispenser without stopping a conversation) add up. But it’s her interplay with Einbinder (as Ava, her new “writer”) that reveals plenty about the generation gap and why one doesn’t want to concede to the other.

Told to digitize Vance’s archives, Ava discovers a woman she didn’t know and uses the knowledge to find a way in. Halfway through the 10-episode first season (may there be many, many more), it’s clear how each can learn from the other.

Einbinder dismisses her boomer in surprising ways. And Smart comes right back with a look that could bury weaker souls.

When she has to, Vance turns on the charm. Besides the nightly show, she has a QVC line and a string of endorsements that suggest she’s not above cutting a ribbon if it means she’s still in the game. She also can grovel if it means she’s going to get somewhere.

That she still cares about the trappings (and the ability to buy a pepper shaker) is largely what makes her interesting. Smart plays the game and entices you to join it, too.