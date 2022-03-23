REVIEW: Jonathan Bailey brings the heat in 'Bridgerton's' second season

The steam has settled in “Bridgerton” – at least for now.

In the second season, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Rege-Jean Page) are off somewhere, presumably having that wild relationship that made the first season buzzworthy.

Now the attention is on her brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who has a laundry list of attributes for his “diamond.”

The viscount wants someone who has a pleasing face, acceptable wit and gentle manners. Naturally, the line starts forming. Friends tell him to just grab someone and he can always have fun on the side. That doesn’t fly, particularly since he wants a relationship that’s not just in name only.

Enter: the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). They’re eager to get invited to all the best balls and, yes, meet those good providers. But first, we’ve got to learn their secrets.

In the first episode back, it’s clear Kate and Anthony will have a “Taming of the Shrew” kind of relationship. They banter, bicker, battle and belittle with the best of them and manage to turn up at more events than one could possibly schedule in a week. There, news travels fairly fast, particularly since it takes Lady Whistledown more than a day to get her column written, printed and distributed.

Whistledown’s identity is still a secret among the glitterati, but we’re able to see the wheels needed to turn when she gets a scoop. Julie Andrews still provides the narration. At times, it’s difficult to imagine her erudite take coming from Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) but that’s one of the joys of the series – nothing is as it seems.

Clever asides here and there suggest this is a more PBS version of the romance novel; scant bedroom scenes confirm it.

Season Two gets its heat from Anthony’s no-nonsense way of going about his matrimonial business. He’s like a CPA checking his accounts and adding up his assets. He’s not lacking in any area, but he acts like he is. That gives him a chance to be unsettled and, often, out of the driver’s seat.

Bailey plays this oh-so-smoothly and raises the bar on “Bridgerton’s” elegance. He’s what the first season aspired to; Coughlan is what it got.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” has “Downton Abbey” ambitions with Barbara Cartland plotting. The sooner it gets away from those night-time soap hallmarks, the better it will be.

Less of the Queen (sorry, Golda Rosheuvel) and Lady Danbury (ditto, Adjoa Andoh), and more of the Cinderella search would help.

Bailey could carry any number of “Masterpiece” plots on his back. All he needs is a good adventure and fewer social obligations.

The first episode is a bit slow, but you can see where it will accelerate. When a big secret is dropped near the end, it’s just a matter of time before the speculation ends and the courting sizzles.

“Bridgerton,” season two, begins streaming Friday on Netflix.

