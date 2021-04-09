REVIEW: Kate Winslet brings gritty realism to 'Mare of Easttown'

An awful lot of seeds are planted in the first episode of “Mare of Easttown,” but don’t be dismayed. They eventually bear fruit.

In the opener, we get a sense of the barren ground that sprouted Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a tough detective who’s charged with solving a murder. Everyone seems to lead a hard life. And, everyone seems to know Mare.

A high school basketball star, she followed her father into police work and now knows the criminals and the victims by name. Divorced, she’s trying to raise her late son’s son with the help of her mother (Jean Smart). Because her ex-husband has moved nearby, she’s confronted with “what used to be” more often than she’d like. Still, she soldiers on.

While much of the HBO series focuses on her – and how she copes – it also introduces us to a range of people: the high school friend who blames Mare for not finding her missing daughter, the teen mother who’s bullied by her baby daddy’s girlfriend, and the National Book Award-winning author who’s in town to teach.

“Mare” reeks of atmosphere. Just when you think you’ve got a handle on Easttown, something new pops up.