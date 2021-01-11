REVIEW: Kyra Sedgwick checks in as a 'smother' in 'Call Your Mother'

Sedgwick breezes through the scenes as if she has been playing something like this for years but Lizer doesn’t give much motivation for her characters’ moves. Jean Raines is either a classic “smother” or a woman who doesn’t have much going on back home. There, a friend (nicely played by Sheri Shepherd) tries to make sense of her decisions.

Oddly, Shepherd stays in Iowa (where she works at Ross Dress for Less, which doesn’t have a Waterloo outlet) and does much of her counseling by phone. A quick move west would help considerably.

How Lizer will spin this is anyone’s guess. Besides the arm’s-length children, Jean has an Australian landlord (Patrick Brammall), a chummy dog and enough toilet paper to make anyone quarantining at home an immediate friend.

Sedgwick has good timing but she could easily ditch the kids and embrace another storyline. There’s a “Forensic Files” reference that is only good for a joke or two, then disappears. Once she’s settled in, Jean doesn’t seem too worried about the folks she encounters or her daughter’s oh-so-old boyfriend/boss.