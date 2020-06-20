REVIEW: Matthew Rhys makes a great 'Perry Mason' in muddled story

The first episode of the new “Perry Mason” is a muddled introduction to the new world created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. It introduces a lot of stray storylines and doesn’t bother with a “gotcha” court room scene.
By the second, the concept (set in the 1930s) settles in and you begin to see glimpses of the attorney who lasted for decades on radio and TV.
Like a superhero origins story, this goes back to the early days when Perry (Matthew Rhys) was taking photos of celebrities in compromising positions and getting his ties from corpses. He’s a fairly heavy drinker, too, and he has his own past that’s hard to ignore – particularly when a case cuts a little too close for comfort.
Erle Stanley Gardner, Mason’s creator, didn’t bother with things like PTSD or marital separation. Jones and Fitzgerald do. In Rhys’ hands, the burdens weigh nicely and help propel Mason’s desire to solve the case -- that of a murdered child – quickly.
“Baby Charlie” Dodson is a big headline grabber. A $100,000 price tag was put on his head after he was kidnapped. But his parents are hardly the type who could pay that money. Meek and deferential, Matthew and Emily Dodson (Nate Corddry and Gayle Rankin) are hardly ones who could figure into something this salacious.
Ah, but there’s an evangelist – Sister Alice McKeegan (Tatiana Maslany) – who takes them under wing and gets her own share of attention.
Filled with lots of atmosphere (and a look at Los Angeles that seems more realistic than the one in “Hollywood”), “Perry Mason” twists and turns just as much as the old Raymond Burr series did, even though it doesn’t drop enough early clues to make amateur sleuths good at figuring out who did what to whom.
For diversion, we get John Lithgow as the defense attorney who takes on the Dodson case, Jefferson Mays as the lax coroner, Lili Taylor as Maslany’s mother and, best of all, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, the Los Angeles cop who knows how to cover case – even when his white peers ridicule him.
“Perry Mason” offers plenty of “Boardwalk Empire” sex, too, and doesn’t avoid the Hollywood connection that could turn this into another chapter of “Hollywood Babylon.”
There are flashbacks that recall “1917” and a few encounters with Lupe (Veronica Falcon), a pilot, who helps you understand why Mason’s marriage wasn’t an example for others.
Spread over eight episodes, this “Perry Mason” deserves the time you give it. It lets supporting characters have their moments and it gives Rhys yet another opportunity to display just how fertile his imagination is.
If there’s a second season – and that’s quite likely – it’d be nice to see cases closed after two or three episodes. There’s too much strength in Gardner’s premise to ignore.
“Perry Mason” debuts Sunday on HBO.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!