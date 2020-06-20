REVIEW: Matthew Rhys makes a great 'Perry Mason' in muddled story

Filled with lots of atmosphere (and a look at Los Angeles that seems more realistic than the one in “Hollywood”), “Perry Mason” twists and turns just as much as the old Raymond Burr series did, even though it doesn’t drop enough early clues to make amateur sleuths good at figuring out who did what to whom.

For diversion, we get John Lithgow as the defense attorney who takes on the Dodson case, Jefferson Mays as the lax coroner, Lili Taylor as Maslany’s mother and, best of all, Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, the Los Angeles cop who knows how to cover case – even when his white peers ridicule him.

“Perry Mason” offers plenty of “Boardwalk Empire” sex, too, and doesn’t avoid the Hollywood connection that could turn this into another chapter of “Hollywood Babylon.”

There are flashbacks that recall “1917” and a few encounters with Lupe (Veronica Falcon), a pilot, who helps you understand why Mason’s marriage wasn’t an example for others.

Spread over eight episodes, this “Perry Mason” deserves the time you give it. It lets supporting characters have their moments and it gives Rhys yet another opportunity to display just how fertile his imagination is.