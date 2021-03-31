REVIEW: 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' adds (n)ice touch to landscape

There are enough cute one-liners in “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” to make you want to suit up once again.

Passed from one ragtag player to another, the jokes give this franchise new life and introduce some very fun situations.

Now a pre-teen powerhouse, the Mighty Ducks of Minnesota are able to cut players who aren’t able to help add another trophy to the 10 on their shelves. “You’re good but you’re not good enough,” a coach tells young Evan Morrow (Brady Noon). His mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), hears this and decides she’s going to organize an alternate team – one designed to have fun, not win scholarships.

Unfortunately, it takes players, ice and a coach to get your head in the game. That fills much of the first episode and brings Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) back into the picture. Bombay, you may remember, coached the Ducks when they were just starting out. Now, he’s jaded, tired and hardly inspirational. Still, that doesn’t stop Alex who (spoiler alert) makes the deadline and rekindles a bit of her own ice past.

Because the adults don’t ride the net, we get a good chance to score with the kids. They run the gamut of ability (and personality) and make winning accidental, not assured.