REVIEW: 'Million Dollar Beach House' brings selling game to the Hamptons

The interior of a Hamptons house can never be too white – or too spare.

Or so we learn on “Million Dollar Beach House,” a Netflix real estate series for everyone who has tired of HGTV reruns.

In the Bravo-lite reality series, we see how agents at Nest Seekers International stage and sell those oh-so-expensive homes for the crowd who barely lives there. The homes are enormous, filled with amenities and, for the most part, painted white inside.

As J.B., Michael, Peggy, Noel and Jimmy scramble to make the most of the summer selling season, we get a peek at the mansions. They’ve all got high-end appliances, infinity pools, window doors that open to lavish patios and enough “entertaining space” to host a battalion.

Naturally, there’s drama in the office. Peggy Zabakolas, the sole woman, isn’t afraid to weigh in on anyone’s listing. She rubs Noel Roberts, a newcomer (from Minnesota, no less), the wrong way and sparks a showdown that causes a scene at a hotel listing party.