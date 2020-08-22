REVIEW: 'Million Dollar Beach House' brings selling game to the Hamptons

The interior of a Hamptons house can never be too white – or too spare.
Or so we learn on “Million Dollar Beach House,” a Netflix real estate series for everyone who has tired of HGTV reruns.
In the Bravo-lite reality series, we see how agents at Nest Seekers International stage and sell those oh-so-expensive homes for the crowd who barely lives there. The homes are enormous, filled with amenities and, for the most part, painted white inside.
As J.B., Michael, Peggy, Noel and Jimmy scramble to make the most of the summer selling season, we get a peek at the mansions. They’ve all got high-end appliances, infinity pools, window doors that open to lavish patios and enough “entertaining space” to host a battalion.
Naturally, there’s drama in the office. Peggy Zabakolas, the sole woman, isn’t afraid to weigh in on anyone’s listing. She rubs Noel Roberts, a newcomer (from Minnesota, no less), the wrong way and sparks a showdown that causes a scene at a hotel listing party.
The line is clearly drawn between veterans and rookies, but that doesn’t stop Michael Fulfree, the leader, from trying to make the office layout (desks face each other) represent something more. Whenever he’s a little too stressed, the former model points out, “I have a baby on the way.” The line is used so often it could serve as a drinking alert for those watching. (For those who just watch the first episode, we do, indeed, get to see said baby at the end of the season.)
An old friend, J.B. Andreassi, has joined him in the business and is eager to be the top seller. But he can’t wrest that title from Jimmy Giugliano, a stealthy operator who more than makes bank (and also has a baby on the way).
“Million Dollar Beach House,” an airy addition to the summer schedule, doesn’t really have the drama of “Million Dollar Listings” or “Selling Sunset,” but there is enough here to savor.
J.B. and Michael go skateboarding (and admit they’re not as agile as they used to be); Peggy calls out a woman who doesn’t want her at the hotel party; Noel gets to surprise the gang with his twin brother (and a devious plot that could fuel a second season).
Two house stagers slide in and out with their eclectic decorating tastes and a handful of potential buyers show up to see how uninformed the agents really are.
Questions that loyal viewers could answer drift into the ether while the buyers question whether a fixer-upper is worth $35 million.
Because most of these homes have cruddy docks, it’s fun to feel superior while they’re falling for the waterfront views.
“Million Dollar Beach Houses” isn’t as biting as “Flipping Out” or some of Bravo’s similar shows, but it suggest what might have happened to those beautiful people on “Vanderpump Rules” if they ever left Lisa’s gaze.
Fulfree is an engaging lead, even if his eyes seem like they’re boring through the camera. He tries to create a playful atmosphere and wants to make the company yacht something more than a vehicle for drama. Still, he comes off as a newbie.
Had the producers shown us more of the Hamptons in the process, “MDBH” might have set itself apart from other, similar shows. Why do New Yorkers always brag about going to the Hamptons on the weekend? We don’t get that vibe.
Instead, we see a lot of events designed to entice other agents to drink white wine and, maybe, find a buyer.
“Million Dollar Beach House” won’t make you upset you don’t have a summer home. It’ll just remind you the haves have many of the same problems the have-nots do.
“Million Dollar Beach House” premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!