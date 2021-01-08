REVIEW: 'Mr. Mayor' suffers from 'too soon' syndrome following election

Has election fatigue set in? If so, that could be bad news for “Mr. Mayor,” a new NBC comedy about a rich outsider who decides to run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Unfamiliar with its process, billboard magnate Neil Bremer (Ted Danson) runs, wins and begins to flip the tables.

As an opening salvo, he decides to have no deputy mayors. That bothers insiders, particularly those who oppose him. So, he appoints one – an opponent who thinks he’s an idiot and isn’t afraid to say so. Holly Hunter plays the dour, no-nonsense Arpi Meskimen and becomes a pawn – not the queen’s gambit – in Bremer’s chess game.

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, “Mr. Mayor” has the same goofy quality as “30 Rock” (it was created as a spinoff) but not the same insider gamesmanship. This is very much what most people think happens in politics – idiots run the show and are reined in by well-meaning assistants.

Here, Bremer is well-served by Makaela Shaw (Vella Lovell) and Tommy Tomas (Mike Cabellon), two long-time insiders who know how the job should be done. They’re joined by Jayden Kwapis (Bobby Moynihan), a less-adept assistant who often draws Bremer duty.