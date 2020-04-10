REVIEW: 'Mrs. America' elevates Phyllis Schlafly through Cate Blanchett

While Blanchett waltzes through the miniseries like Eleanor Parker, she doesn’t quite get the hardscrabble woman who tilted at the ERA windmill. She’s too patrician for those of us who remember her. “Mrs. America” wants to draw a connection between her and the misinformation campaigns politicians wage today. There’s definitely a tie, but Schlafly hardly seems like the architect.

For many, Chisholm will be the revelation. She’s not just a footnote in history (she was the first black woman to run for president), she was a vital force in the women’s movement. Waller shows how she built another coalition to help address issues others did not. Aduba doesn’t look like her (a younger Cicely Tyson would have been perfect), but she has her spunk and fire.

Martindale and Ullman have done their homework, but it’s Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus and Byrne who impress. They capture the movement’s urgency and help us understand their place in it.

When the whole group assembles for a meeting in Houston, it’s great to see the way they interact and how a fictionalized character (nicely played by Sarah Paulson) finds her own truth.