REVIEW: 'Mrs. America' elevates Phyllis Schlafly through Cate Blanchett

Each of the women featured in “Mrs. America,” a new FX miniseries about the Equal Rights Amendment, would be worthy of a separate miniseries. Instead, it’s Phyllis Schlafly, the woman who led the opposition, who gets the spotlight.
In the nine-part docudrama, she’s seen as a power broker who can reach a large audience simply by sharing her mailing list.
When she sees women resist the idea of equality (particularly the idea of serving in the military), she seizes the moment and begins her march against an amendment that had bipartisan support.
Elegantly played by Cate Blanchett, Schlafly is more cunning and calculating than anyone remembers. She tries to break into the old boy’s club, too, but she’s shut down repeatedly, suggesting she’s the very kind of woman the amendment might have helped.
Written by Dahvi Waller, the nine episodes focus on familiar figures – Gloria Steinem, Bella Abzug, Betty Friedan and Shirley Chisholm in particular – in the course of telling Schlafly’s story.
Repeatedly, Waller reveals the disconnects. Chief among them: Schlafly’s inability to get elected to Congress (even though she and Abzug had the same catchphrase: “A woman’s place is in the House”).
Meanwhile, Steinem (Rose Byrne), Abzug (Margo Martindale), Friedan (Tracey Ullman) and Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) plot their own strategies. The series’ directors do a great job interspersing real footage with their re-created scenes. Costumes and makeup do a good job of suggesting who’s who. Only the show’s wigs go a bit too far in trying to distill the women into stereotypes.
While Blanchett waltzes through the miniseries like Eleanor Parker, she doesn’t quite get the hardscrabble woman who tilted at the ERA windmill. She’s too patrician for those of us who remember her. “Mrs. America” wants to draw a connection between her and the misinformation campaigns politicians wage today. There’s definitely a tie, but Schlafly hardly seems like the architect.
For many, Chisholm will be the revelation. She’s not just a footnote in history (she was the first black woman to run for president), she was a vital force in the women’s movement. Waller shows how she built another coalition to help address issues others did not. Aduba doesn’t look like her (a younger Cicely Tyson would have been perfect), but she has her spunk and fire.
Martindale and Ullman have done their homework, but it’s Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus and Byrne who impress. They capture the movement’s urgency and help us understand their place in it.
When the whole group assembles for a meeting in Houston, it’s great to see the way they interact and how a fictionalized character (nicely played by Sarah Paulson) finds her own truth.
Blanchett, who also executive produced this, floats in and out of the episodes, showing her own struggles to go to law school, run a business and still make dinner in the same day. She gets some of the more humorous moments (watch her when she’s fact-checked on the “Tomorrow” show and “pied” at a luncheon) but she also has the weight of the underdog to consider. “Mrs. America” might have benefitted from an additional episode to explain how many of her disciples went on to win seats in the House and the Senate.
Phyllis Schlafly wasn’t the titleholder “Mrs. America” suggests. But she was someone who could plant a seed and watch it flower in someone else’s garden.
“Mrs. America” begins April 15 on FX on Hulu.
