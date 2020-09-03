REVIEW: 'Mulan' takes advantage of epic storytelling, star Yifei Liu

Caro relishes all the cultural touchstones and doesn’t skimp on many of them. “Mulan” looks like the kind of epic filmmakers produced in the 1960s.

Those animated aspects are overdone (a phoenix looks a little too phony for its own good) but they don’t detract. Liu, in fact, benefits greatly from the ways Caro has shot the action. This is “Matrix”-level work, bolstered by its star’s sense of bravado.

Because she doesn’t want her ailing father to volunteer for the emperor’s army, Mulan takes his place and identifies herself as Hua Jun.

At that training camp, she learns how to withstand physical and mental rigors. When her fellow soldiers head for the showers, she quickly volunteers for guard duty. She manages to keep them in the dark until she almost blows her cover with Chen Honghui (Yoson An), a clear leader in the pack. When she’s able to out-fight him, he rallies the others to support her.

Then, it’s a matter of showing her worth on the field of battle.

There, “Mulan” wows with big screen-worthy action. The film doesn't light too long on tradition or technique. It gives enough of a taste to make you want more.

Even better, it gives a host of Asian actors a great place to display their skills.