REVIEW: 'Muppets Now' zooms into an online concept too quickly

Produced by Andrew Williams, Bill Barretta and Sabrina Wind, “Muppets Now” never lights long enough on any given concept to really get a sense of where the six episodes are going. Scooter races in and out of scenes trying to get the upload going but he’s so distracted it’s easy to sympathize.

Had the original performers been given this assignment, “Muppets Now” wouldn’t look so helter skelter. No doubt, Frank Oz and Jim Henson ad libbed frequently, but they did work from a script. This is like doing someone else’s talk show – iffy at best.

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo” is much more successful at mining gold. It seems just as frenetic, but it has a formula that works. Watch two episodes of “Muppets Now” and you’ll never be able to guess what you’re getting in the third.

Because she has a number of conventions she could send up, Miss Piggy would be a better choice to headline a stand-alone series. “The Real Housewives of The Muppets” could work. So, too, could “Keeping Up With The Muppets” or “Muppets Survivor.” “Sesame Street” scores when it plays with familiar concepts. “Muppets Now” could, too.

Piggy’s work with Diggs in a yoga segment is inspired; Pepe the King Prawn gets a game show that really works.