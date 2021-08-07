REVIEW: NBC needed to pivot better when Olympic changes arose

Michael Andrew, a swimmer who said he wasn’t getting a COVID vaccine and wouldn’t wear masks, could have been the centerpiece of a story about athlete choices and why they did – or didn’t – want to be vaccinated. It might have been interesting to learn how those who did get COVID-19 bounced back.

To its credit, NBC added Olympic legend Michael Phelps to its team and let him answer some of those questions many had. He should have been front and center on more than swimming, helping host Mike Tirico reveal the inner workings of something like this.

Phelps’ insight could have told us what the athletes do when they’re not in competition – particularly since they couldn't explore Tokyo. He could have dug into what’s right and wrong with an event like this and help us understand why it’s still important.

When new sports – like skateboarding – were added, NBC went for the big name, Nyjah Houston and all but bet the house that he would win. He didn’t and, as a result, the network didn’t have days of footage on Jagger Eaton, the American who won a bronze. Again, the “picking winners” approach didn’t work.

Mary Carillo, a star at previous games, barely showed up in Tokyo. Yet she was a comforting presence who asked those questions we wanted answered. Why not more for her to do?