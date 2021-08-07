REVIEW: NBC needed to pivot better when Olympic changes arose

Too many channels.
That was the biggest criticism we had of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games coverage.
If you were really interested in a sport, you had to go hunting, just to find when and where it was playing.
Even a decade ago, you didn’t need a guide to all the NBC channels to discover where, indeed, an event was unfolding.
Now, if you didn’t channel surf, you were likely going to miss one of the stray sports (trampoline, anyone?) that could have been entertaining. NBC, the mother ship, instead spent far too much time focusing on gymnast Simone Biles NOT competing.
We understand it was a day-to-day thing, but constantly following her “story” undercut ones that could have been done on other athletes. MyKayla Skinner as a last-minute replacement on the vault offered a dramatic turn of events. But until she had a silver medal in her hands, we didn’t know she was all but on her way to the airport and got the last-minute call. That would have been a great “day in the life” story.
And what about the two men who agreed to share the high jump medal? Why didn’t we get more on their backgrounds and what their joint win meant to their countries?
Much, it seems, boiled down to the network’s decision to pick favorites and bank on seeing them through to gold. Event after event, we learned no one was a real lock.
This year in particular, the Olympic games were different. A positive COVID-19 test could have changed everything. And that “if” factor never seemed to be a part of the reporting.
When Biles said she wasn’t going to be able to perform in the team competition, NBC didn’t really know what to do. Instead of going behind the scenes, talking to coaches and discovering what the game plan was, they wrung their hands and kept showing her in the stands.
Had they focused on the pressure of the Olympic games (in all sports), they might have silenced the social media critics who were less than kind to Biles.
They also might have dipped into the pool and learned how swimming star Caeleb Dressel was so affected by his competitions he couldn’t eat or sleep much during the first week. A big story on stress in all sports could have been mesmerizing.
A report on what a gold medal could bring (in terms of endorsements, speaking engagements and other financial windfalls) would have helped fill some of those hours spent wondering where Biles was mentally.
In addition to money from winning medals (each gold is worth $37,500), an athlete could net million-dollar deals from pharmaceutical companies, clothing and car manufacturers. With five gold medals, Dressel could ride this out for four more years and never have to swim another race.
Michael Andrew, a swimmer who said he wasn’t getting a COVID vaccine and wouldn’t wear masks, could have been the centerpiece of a story about athlete choices and why they did – or didn’t – want to be vaccinated. It might have been interesting to learn how those who did get COVID-19 bounced back.
To its credit, NBC added Olympic legend Michael Phelps to its team and let him answer some of those questions many had. He should have been front and center on more than swimming, helping host Mike Tirico reveal the inner workings of something like this.
Phelps’ insight could have told us what the athletes do when they’re not in competition – particularly since they couldn't explore Tokyo. He could have dug into what’s right and wrong with an event like this and help us understand why it’s still important.
When new sports – like skateboarding – were added, NBC went for the big name, Nyjah Houston and all but bet the house that he would win. He didn’t and, as a result, the network didn’t have days of footage on Jagger Eaton, the American who won a bronze. Again, the “picking winners” approach didn’t work.
Mary Carillo, a star at previous games, barely showed up in Tokyo. Yet she was a comforting presence who asked those questions we wanted answered. Why not more for her to do?
"Olympic" moments came, often, when athletes connected with families watching from home. Dressel, after winning his first solo gold medal, started to cry when he saw his parents and wife. All those years of training and sacrifice could be seen in his eyes. It was a magical interview that made us feel, finally, what it is to be an Olympic champion.
When Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim were told they tied and would have to have a jump off to determine the high jump gold medalist, they innocently asked if they could share the gold. The official said they could and both erupted. Pure magic.
While the 2021 games weren’t what NBC promised, they captured the uncertainly of a year like this. Without fans in the stands, there wasn’t the excitement that comes from something so momentous. With COVID-19 protocols in place, there wasn’t much spontaneous reacting.
The 2021 games, however, did take our minds off the troubles we all share and focused on the excellence our nations have produced.
For that, at least, we can be grateful.