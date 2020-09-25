REVIEW: New season of 'Fargo' shuffles the Coen Brothers deck

Toss in 16-year-old Ethelrida Pearl Smutny (E’myri Crutchfield), the daughter of an undertaker, two prison escapees, a pair of cops and assorted relatives and it’s clear this “Fargo” is flush. Too flush.

Early on, the game is slow – incredibly slow. That could be because Cannon hasn’t flexed his muscles. Initially, Rock seems like a weak choice to play someone so strong. Then, he ups the ante and this becomes more than a winner-take-all competition.

Hawley revels in the perfect look (focusing on a stoplight, for example, until you wonder if someone is going to shoot it out) and ideal casting. While Schwartzman’s role could have been played by a number of actors, Buckley and Whishaw are just right. They know the stakes and aren’t afraid to bluff.

Glynn Turman is a winner, as well, as Cannon’s adviser. He dispenses advice with the flair of, well, a godfather, and helps just when it seems all is lost.

Because it antes in so many pots, this “Fargo” is like a thick novel – frequently unwieldy. Schwartzman and Buckley get lost (just when you need them the most); Timothy Olyphant and Jack Huston show up as lawmen when you’re not quite ready for them.