REVIEW: 'Nurses' takes an old-school approach to medicine

If socialized medicine involves getting your own nurse, bring it on. At least that’s the impression we get from “Nurses,” a Canadian series that follows a handful of nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital, a sprawling facility with specialties in just about everything.

In the opener, those newbies deal with all sorts of life-or-death situations and still have a moment or two to reveal the dark secrets that cloud their lives.

It’s a fairly old-school approach to medical drama but it’s clear this is meant to emphasize the value of those who don’t have “doctor” before their names.

Like “E.R.,” “Nurses” overpopulates its drama. It’s unclear who sticks around, but it’s easy to see how the five (compared to the spine, the lungs, the liver, the brain and the heart) come into focus.

The most mysterious backstory belongs to Grace (Tiera Skovbye), a transfer from another hospital where something happened. Eventually, you find out, but she has that Meredith Grey pull that says she’s the one to watch. (Consider this: "Grace's Anatomy.")

Almost immediately, she’s thrust into the story of a terrorist attack that brings most of the victims to St. Mary’s. She’s expected to react quickly and, yes, stick with her patient.