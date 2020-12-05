REVIEW: 'Nurses' takes an old-school approach to medicine

If socialized medicine involves getting your own nurse, bring it on. At least that’s the impression we get from “Nurses,” a Canadian series that follows a handful of nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital, a sprawling facility with specialties in just about everything.
In the opener, those newbies deal with all sorts of life-or-death situations and still have a moment or two to reveal the dark secrets that cloud their lives.
It’s a fairly old-school approach to medical drama but it’s clear this is meant to emphasize the value of those who don’t have “doctor” before their names.
Like “E.R.,” “Nurses” overpopulates its drama. It’s unclear who sticks around, but it’s easy to see how the five (compared to the spine, the lungs, the liver, the brain and the heart) come into focus.
The most mysterious backstory belongs to Grace (Tiera Skovbye), a transfer from another hospital where something happened. Eventually, you find out, but she has that Meredith Grey pull that says she’s the one to watch. (Consider this: "Grace's Anatomy.")
Almost immediately, she’s thrust into the story of a terrorist attack that brings most of the victims to St. Mary’s. She’s expected to react quickly and, yes, stick with her patient.
Wolf Burke (Donald MacLean Jr.), the hunky one, has to track down a man missing several fingers. The episode has plenty of tense moments but it should be more chaotic, considering the situation. That the nurses have time to ruminate doesn’t quite jibe.
Produced by many of the same folks behind “Rookie Blue,” “Nurses” doesn’t measure up to “New Amsterdam,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Resident” or any of the other series that do more than hold patients’ hands. It’s a 1960s medical drama in a 2020 world.
Its moments of “reality” are almost too harsh. Keon Colby (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) has to explain why he chose nursing over football; Nazneen Khan (Sandy Sidhu) has to explain why she thinks she’s too good to do menial tasks. Ashley Collins (Natasha Calis) and Wolf have their awakenings, too, but Grace is the center of this world, particularly since she can dish it out as well as anyone. When a doctor tells her, “My work is done,” she’s quick to respond, “Yeah, but mine isn’t.” She lurks in doorways, too, before we learn why she left the other hospital.
Early on, we get a glimpse of the gruff head nurse, Sinead O’Rourke (Cathy White).
She coughs up a few bromides, then reveals her own failings. She’s no “Nurse Jackie,” but you can see where this is headed.
To fit five storylines in one hour, the series’ writers more than cut corners. Diagnosis, surgery and end-of-life decisions happen in a matter of minutes. Patients move out; nurses move on. Meals are consistently missed; after-hours activities are limited to crashing.
When the nurses are seen outside the hospital, it’s usually to show they’re running behind. Later episodes borrow cases we’ve seen played out in entire films. Look for the “Five Feet Apart” homage and you’ll see what we mean.
“Nurses” isn’t the medical series you’ve been longing to see. It’s just the one that happens to be here.
“Nurses” airs Dec. 7 on NBC.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!