REVIEW: 'One Day at a Time' returns with growth spurt

Thanks to the Pop TV channel, there’s more than one day left to “One Day at a Time.”

In the fourth season premiere, the cast even gets in a good jab at Netflix, the streaming service that canceled the reboot last year.

While little of the comedy’s charm is missing, it does have an older vibe, largely due to the growth spurt of Alex (Marcel Ruiz). Now he’s in a steady relationship, trading barbs with grandmother Lydia (Rita Moreno) and taking a surprised view of his mom’s solo activities.

His sister, Elena (Isabella Gomez), is more comfortable with her sexuality and willing to step up when the family needs her most.

Mom, Penelope (Justina Machado) has loosened up and, thanks to Schneider (Todd Grinnell), agrees to buy a new couch and worry less about the others at home.

In the first three Pop episodes, producer Norman Lear doesn’t hold back from addressing topics his first “One Day at a Time” might have ignored. While the “menage a one” discussion is a bit much, it does let the series move in a more adult direction.