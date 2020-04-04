REVIEW: 'Ozark' flies on wings of Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey

FBI agents think they have a deal with Marty (Jason Bateman), but nothing is what it seems in this dark, ever-shifting place.

Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) doesn’t want the “real” locals to be shut out of any business dealings, so she forms her own partnerships and issues her own demands.

As much as their parents have tried to keep them out of the business, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) are key to their family’s ability to tip a table or two. Without them (and Jonah’s stealth moves), they might have been floating down the lake long ago.

McTeer looms throughout the 10 episodes, constantly threatening the Byrdes with taunts from Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the leader of the Mexican drug cartel. Eventually, they get to cut out the middle woman, but it’s not easy getting by her. She has tentacles throughout the resort community and isn’t afraid to stretch.

The season’s oddest addition is Sue Shelby (Marylouise Burke), the Byrde’s therapist. She hears plenty, knows more and isn’t afraid to be the Joker when needed.

Still, the deck is stacked against the fledgling money launderers. How they maneuver around their detractors is still “Ozark’s” biggest strength.