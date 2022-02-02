REVIEW: 'Pam and Tommy' covers all the dirt

If you’ve forgotten the world Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee inhabited, one look at the miniseries “Pam & Tommy” should pull you right back.

Filled with all the trappings of the 1990s, it shows how two celebrities maneuvered the world of paparazzi, porn and publicity.

In short, it’s as adult as they were. In the very graphic (NSFW graphic) miniseries, we see the “married in a minute” relationship they had (she didn’t even know his real last name) and the attention they got when a contractor released a private sex tape to the internet.

The worldwide web, you may remember, was in its infancy then and just about anything could call it home.

The tape, it seems, was a natural. Because he couldn’t get a video distributor to sell it, Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) took advantage of “new media” and, well, the rest is history.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Robert D. Siegel, the miniseries much like Gillespie’s look at Tonya Harding, “I, Tonya.”

Filled with outrageous supporting characters and a quirkiness that befits the subjects, “Pam & Tommy” thrives on the performances of its two leads.

Lily James is such a ringer for Anderson you’ll think you’re watching archival footage. Sebastian Stan, as Lee, exhibits such abandon (and that’s using the term loosely), you’ll wonder why he hasn’t been in more comedies.

Still, there’s a lot of nudity, profanity and OMG moments to make you think twice before you recommend this to anyone who might be offended. If you wonder if the two characters go “there,” yes, they do.

Starring on “Baywatch,” Anderson longs to do something more than bounce on the beach. She gets a monologue, tries it out on Lee and assumes she’s going to see her fortunes change. Because we know better, the scenes play out better than we’d imagine. James is incredible, capturing every pose, hair flip and flirtatious move. Stan is more hamstrung, largely because Lee is painted as a demanding egotist who doesn’t realize how he comes off. While all of the nudity (presumably with prosthetics) is unnecessary, it does give audiences a peek into a world most never knew.

Rogen, meanwhile, is like Harding’s husband and his friends rolled into one. When he becomes the target of Lee’s whims, the revenge theme emerges.

Because Lee changes his mind more than he changes his thong, he’s seen as a spoiled rocker. Stan still makes him fun to watch but, again, be ready for X-rated antics that will make you wonder what didn’t get into the stolen tape.

When Nick Offerman shows up (as a porn producer helping Rogen), you’ll see where “Boogie Nights” had an influence.

What surprises is just how good “Pam & Tommy” is. It’s not just a way to cash in on two headline-grabbers. It’s a chance to understand what drove them and how they reacted when others moved in.

It also provides some insight into the Wild West world of the web. Because there were no ground rules when the internet started, nothing was off limits.

Now, when we see the harm it has done, it’s clear some boundaries should have been set, particularly when people think they can post anything without verifying the information.

Running eight episodes, “Pam & Tommy” doesn’t pad its storytelling. It covers plenty of ground and forces viewers to think twice about the shows they blindly accepted as entertainment.

It’s a slice of history, all right. But it might not be one you were expecting.

"Pam & Tommy" airs on Hulu.

