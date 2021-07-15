REVIEW: 'Paranormal' gets big laughs from little moves

The two barely breathe between exchanges and chase the paranormal as if they're shoplifters on the street. Using security cams, Waititi and Clement up the fear factor and still find the absurdity.

When crop circles appear in the second episode, the two don’t address the obvious. They lean in to the resemblance to “Led Zeppelin: Remasters.”

Comedy comes from accepting the unfamiliar and embracing the unacceptable.

O’Leary and Minogue (the actors) have great verbal rhythm, making this seem spontaneous at every turn. While some nuance gets lost in the accents, the humor still emerges. They don’t just take evidence photos; they pose with the creatures.

Now in its fourth season in New Zealand, the series has just begun in the United States. Like “Shadows,” it reaches an audience that’s highly under-served. Here, though, families can enjoy the absurdities and not worry about language. Not so, “Shadows.”

"Wellington Paranormal" may not be another walk in the park (watch those accents) but it's nice knowing authorities are on the prowl for things that go bump in the night. Somewhere.

"Wellington Paranormal" airs on The CW.

