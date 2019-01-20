A steady gig, a new girlfriend and a hat. What more could a standup comedian want?
Happiness, for one. In the third season of “Crashing,” Pete Holmes finds life settling down and reality setting in as he plies his trade as a comedian.
Although getting a gig is still hard, he’s recognized among his peers and has a slight chance of getting a late-late-late night spot at one of those bricks and drinks clubs.
When a newbie (nicely played by Jaboukie Young-White) shows him up, Pete wonders what’s next. He agrees to take lesser, offbeat shows and, by chance, meets a woman who’s supportive but also pushy.
Kat (Madeline Wise) introduces him to other firsts, too, and gets a chance to meet his parents while he’s on a Christian comedy tour.
In the fifth episode of the season, “Crashing” hits a peak, particularly since it lets Audrie Neenan offer her own take on his work – and his choice in women. She’s a jewel as mom and a perfect foil for Wise and Holmes.
The Christian tour is pretty fascinating, as well. It shows how posh some comedians have it and how apt the road might be for someone as sanitized as Pete.
Directed by Gillian Robespierre, that fifth episode catches Holmes’ rhythm nicely, making him a man caught in the middle. Many broadcast sitcoms follow a similar path with their stars but this has the benefit of HBO’s freedoms. It lets Holmes feel awkward and experience plenty of things outside his comfort zone. With Louis CK out of the mix, he may be the best sitcom standup we’ve got.
He’s relaxed and ready for the highs and lows of a career that’s spotty at best.
Holmes and Judd Apatow, his partner in this venture, bring in plenty of real-world touches, including a guest spot by John Mulaney that gives the Emmy winner plenty of space to play.
He plays the demanding headliner and, yes, he can be awfully cruel.
If there’s a drawback to this season, it’s the length.
Easily, “Crashing” could have stretched a couple more episodes and shown the aftermath of life in the big leagues.
There’s a lot to say – but that could fire the furnace of a fourth season. Now, “Crashing” is just a term for what Pete Holmes used to do when he needed a place to stay. On stage, he’s on sturdy ground.
“Crashing” returns at 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO.