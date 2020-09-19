REVIEW: 'Ratched' goes overboard with its own 'Cuckoo's Nest'

Because it’s like some 1950s melodrama, “Ratched” is quite attractive initially. Like a mansion with dozens of rooms, it pulls you in until you realize one bedroom looks pretty much like every other one.

Characters appear quirky (Sharon Stone as a rich maven is particularly juicy), then they emerge as just plain crazy. Ratched’s relationship with a mystery man at a motel intrigues, but doesn’t go anywhere. Instead, there’s a lot of filler that has to shock and awe before we get to the big showdown.

Jack Nicholson and company don’t show up before the finale (this is years before that stint) but there are enough situations to make that look like small potatoes.

Paulson continues her streak as Murphy’s go-to actress. She has the style and force to make the premise work, particularly when she’s in play with Nixon. They dance around a familiar theme, then find a way to bring down this house of horrors before it implodes.

Jon Jon Briones gets the juicy hospital administrator role but doesn't do much with it, particularly since he has such a rich staff. If there's a star in this, it's Sophie Okonedo, who makes multiple personalities register multiple times. Had Murphy put her in every scene, "Ratched" might have gone to the next level.