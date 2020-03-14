REVIEW: Reese Witherspoon digs deeper into friendship with 'Little Fires Everywhere'

In this case, Warren, an artist with plenty of baggage, unpacks her feelings about Richardson’s older children, who have an increasingly strong influence on daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood). She spends a lot of time at the Richardson house and, increasingly, takes on their attitudes.

Elena Richardson’s a little much as well. She wants to paint herself as unbiased and open, but little digs here and there suggest she’s just as racist as others in her neighborhood. She bristles, too, when Warren doesn’t seem grateful enough when she’s offered a place to live at a deeply discounted rate.

The tension between the two is obvious, even when they pretend to be close. Witherspoon, who practically owns the franchise on uptight white women, gives this one an even bigger nudge. At times, “Little Fires” looks like a Marc Cherry potboiler.

Washington, meanwhile, reacts like she’s in something more significant.

That pull adds to the story’s allure and pushes our sympathies to others – like Witherspoon’s husband (nicely played by Joshua Jackson) or her best friend (Rosemarie DeWitt).

When the two square off over the fate of child left at a fire station, creator Liz Tigelaar gets another burner going and reveals how much still needs to be done in terms of tolerance.