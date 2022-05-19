REVIEW: 'Rescue Rangers' gleefully chips away at Toon Town regulars

Unemployment may not be a problem in other parts of the world but Toon Town has been experiencing a marked downturn.

Characters like Chip and Dale have moved onto other careers (insurance, anyone?) and put their Disney Afternoon reps behind them. Even worse, the two aren’t talking. Dale got CGI surgery, thinking he could jumpstart his career and compete for many of those 3-D features. Successful? Don’t bet the challenge coin on it.

In “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers,” the two come back in a big Roger Rabbit way.

Like the 1980s film star, they’ve been targeted in a “dip”-level scandal. Someone is kidnapping second-tier cartoon stars and putting them in bootleg films, just to cash in on their popularity.

When a good friend goes missing, the two set their differences aside and reboot their Rescue Rangers crime solving. Along the way, they meet dozens of stars from other animated films.

If there’s a surprise to this “Rescue Rangers,” it’s that producers were able to get stray studios to let their cartoon characters participate. This doesn’t just dwell in Disney or Warner Bros. retirees. It pulls out folks from all aspects of a ‘90s kid’s childhood.

It also takes a “Roger Rabbit” approach to combining cartoons and live action.

Director Akiva Schaffer may not be working with the same budget Robert Zemeckis got for “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” but he makes the most of it, substituting mildly snarky comments for special effects. The “indie” approach works.

Comedians John Mulaney and Andy Samberg play Chip and Dale as an old comedy team trying to move on. Chip entered the insurance business; Dale lived in hope he could make good on a “Double-O Dale” pilot and stayed in Hollywood, only to make money at comic-con events. (There, other second tier stars join in – and there are plenty of them.)

When they finally begin putting together clues to solve the mystery, the two enlist the help of a live-action detective (KiKi Layne), who fits nicely in the mix. Trips down sewer pipes are just part of the fun before the big showdown begins.

What makes this “Rescue Rangers” so enjoyable is its ability to lampoon beloved animation properties without sullying their reputations. It lets animators poke fun at the world they inhabit and suggests there could be more opportunities to see someone like Lumiere.

While milestones of “Rescue Rangers” are here in spades (their cologne line is a clue because “it smells like almond butter and gasoline”), it’s the way they’re celebrated that makes this work for multiple generations.

During those inevitable chase sequences, animators manage to reference more comic characters. Don’t forget to look at bus benches, billboards and backgrounds just to track them all.

When the fairly pat story is settled, it’s clear “Rescue Rangers” could be a thing – if Disney wanted to go down this water line once more. Rebooting Roger Rabbit would be an outstanding idea but, first things first.

If Chip and Dale can make this work, anyone can. And if happens to take a swipe at the creepy kids from “Polar Express,” so be it. The industry can withstand the hit.

