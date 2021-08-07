REVIEW: 'Reservation Dogs' captures nuances of reservation life

Don’t confuse “Reservation Dogs” with “Reservoir Dogs.”

The FX on Hulu series is a true original – one that digs into reservation life better than any series before it. And, save for one brief scene, it has little to do with the Quentin Tarantino film.

Set in Oklahoma, the comedy from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi follows four teens as they try to raise enough money to leave the rez and move to California where they’re convinced they’ll find a better life.

Jacking a food truck (and selling it to meth heads at the edge of town), they have a start on the escape fund. But a car full of newcomers slips in and presents a challenge for dominance in their small town. Rival gangs? Hardly. These are kids who sell meat pies in their spare time.

The four – Bear Smallhill (D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) – are convinced life in a small town led to their friend Daniel’s death a year earlier. He wanted to get out. Now, they do, too.