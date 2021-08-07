REVIEW: 'Reservation Dogs' captures nuances of reservation life

Don’t confuse “Reservation Dogs” with “Reservoir Dogs.”
The FX on Hulu series is a true original – one that digs into reservation life better than any series before it. And, save for one brief scene, it has little to do with the Quentin Tarantino film.
Set in Oklahoma, the comedy from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi follows four teens as they try to raise enough money to leave the rez and move to California where they’re convinced they’ll find a better life.
Jacking a food truck (and selling it to meth heads at the edge of town), they have a start on the escape fund. But a car full of newcomers slips in and presents a challenge for dominance in their small town. Rival gangs? Hardly. These are kids who sell meat pies in their spare time.
The four – Bear Smallhill (D’Pharoah Woon-a-Tai), Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) – are convinced life in a small town led to their friend Daniel’s death a year earlier. He wanted to get out. Now, they do, too.
Like the waitresses in “2 Broke Girls,” they make a buck here, lose 10 there. After Bear gets jumped by the rivals, he has to go to the reservation clinic (where his mother works). There, we get a great taste of reservation life. Outside the place, Cheese sells her meat pies while a medicine man peddles “natural” curatives and Bingo daubers. When Elora complains of stomach pains, she goes in, too. The receptionist has a great handle on the culture and the regulars.
“The girl with stomach pains is selling meat pies,” she yells to her colleagues. “Want any?” One doctor handles all ailments – from Bear’s nose to Cheese’s eyesight.
Harjo and Waititi capture many of the quirks of the lifestyle and don’t skimp on pop culture hallmarks.
Before the Internet, there was always someone who knew everything in any small town. “Reservation Dogs” isn’t experiencing a shortage of self-styled experts. In addition to Elora’s uncle (who doesn’t realize there’s a marijuana dispensary in town), there’s a conspiracy theorist who isn’t afraid to weigh in.
In a handful of early episodes, we get the lay of the land, see why the four are bored and understand they’re hardly as tough as they pretend.
Bear, in fact, could get to California as a model. Elora seems destined to land an academic scholarship and Willie Jack and Cheese could land tribal council spots if they were eligible.
Willie Jack is so good at capturing rez life, she’s impossible to ignore. Watch her point with her lips, call out adults and speak with sign language and you’ll see someone who’s as true to this world as actors get.
All four are as watchable as the quartet in “Stand By Me,” but “Reservation Dogs” is such a fresh take on life in small-town America, it deserves to unfold without generic comparisons.
Harjo and Waititi take their time painting the picture. They introduce outsiders (who stereotype residents) and give us a strong sense of what it’s like on the inside.
FX and Hulu need to be congratulated for cracking the door on other realities and giving us a series that shows just how special other narratives can be.
“Reservation Dogs” is the comedy you never expected but may just need. It’s powerful dive into a world that’s oh-so deep.
“Reservation Dogs” airs on FX and Hulu.