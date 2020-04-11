REVIEW: 'Run' shows Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson in a new vein

What doesn’t square: Why they hadn’t talked before this time, particularly since he has something of a public profile.

Still, Jones and director Kate Dennis keep the guessing game going. Like an onion, “Run’s” plot has many layers that are peeled away one episode at a time.

Other characters drift in and out of their adventure (including Waller-Bridge), but it’s Wever and Gleeson who pull most of the attention.

Wever’s Ruby pretends to be on a yoga weekend when her husband (Rich Sommer) calls. Gleeson’s Billy tries to avoid an assistant (Archie Panjabi) who wants him to own up to some kind of misdeed.

The runaways make the most of their transportation (train travel looks better than you remember) and a stop in Chicago, which involves an expensive suit, “Pretty Women”-level clothing and a surprise visitor who manages to tip the scales.

Gleeson is great as a geeky businessman who isn’t quite sure of his decision; Wever is even better as the frustrated wife who is torn by duty and desire.