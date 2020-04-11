You are the owner of this article.
REVIEW: 'Run' shows Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson in a new vein
REVIEW: 'Run' shows Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson in a new vein

RUN

Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever go on a mysterious journey in "Run." 

 Bruce Miller

You may have made that “if we don’t ... by” promise to a friend years ago. But did you ever act on it?

That’s at the heart of “Run,” a quirky dramedy from “Fleabag” producers Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson play two college friends who vowed to text each other “RUN” when the time was right and, sure enough, he did and she does.

In what should be the “settled” years of their lives, the two get on an Amtrak train and, for the better part of the series, toy with a relationship.

Both have other ties that bind – she’s a mom with kids; he’s a storied speaker with a past.

What doesn’t square: Why they hadn’t talked before this time, particularly since he has something of a public profile.

Run

Domhnall Gleeson stars as an old college friend who encourages a friend to run away with him in "Run." 

Still, Jones and director Kate Dennis keep the guessing game going. Like an onion, “Run’s” plot has many layers that are peeled away one episode at a time.

Other characters drift in and out of their adventure (including Waller-Bridge), but it’s Wever and Gleeson who pull most of the attention.

Wever’s Ruby pretends to be on a yoga weekend when her husband (Rich Sommer) calls. Gleeson’s Billy tries to avoid an assistant (Archie Panjabi) who wants him to own up to some kind of misdeed.

The runaways make the most of their transportation (train travel looks better than you remember) and a stop in Chicago, which involves an expensive suit, “Pretty Women”-level clothing and a surprise visitor who manages to tip the scales.

Gleeson is great as a geeky businessman who isn’t quite sure of his decision; Wever is even better as the frustrated wife who is torn by duty and desire.

Run

Merritt Wever gets a mysterious text and acts on it in "Run." 

Easily, there’s a “Fleabag” vibe here, particularly when it comes to revealing details. Gleeson isn’t playing “Hot Priest’s” greatest hits, but he does have a few moves that could make him more than Peter Rabbit’s big-screen nemesis or one of “Star Wars’” detractors. He’s a multi-faceted actor who can play in any arena.

Running just seven episodes, “Run” makes a strong case for short-term series. Stopping when it should, not when producers think it can’t be squeezed anymore, the half-hour series rarely lags, even when some twists seem forced.

Waller-Bridge created the template for something like this. Now, Jones borrows the playbook and two extremely talented actors make it worth the risk.

“Run” begins April 12 on HBO.

