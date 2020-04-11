REVIEW: 'Run' shows Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson in a new vein

You may have made that “if we don’t ... by” promise to a friend years ago. But did you ever act on it?
That’s at the heart of “Run,” a quirky dramedy from “Fleabag” producers Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson play two college friends who vowed to text each other “RUN” when the time was right and, sure enough, he did and she does.
In what should be the “settled” years of their lives, the two get on an Amtrak train and, for the better part of the series, toy with a relationship.
Both have other ties that bind – she’s a mom with kids; he’s a storied speaker with a past.
What doesn’t square: Why they hadn’t talked before this time, particularly since he has something of a public profile.
Still, Jones and director Kate Dennis keep the guessing game going. Like an onion, “Run’s” plot has many layers that are peeled away one episode at a time.
Other characters drift in and out of their adventure (including Waller-Bridge), but it’s Wever and Gleeson who pull most of the attention.
Wever’s Ruby pretends to be on a yoga weekend when her husband (Rich Sommer) calls. Gleeson’s Billy tries to avoid an assistant (Archie Panjabi) who wants him to own up to some kind of misdeed.
The runaways make the most of their transportation (train travel looks better than you remember) and a stop in Chicago, which involves an expensive suit, “Pretty Women”-level clothing and a surprise visitor who manages to tip the scales.
Gleeson is great as a geeky businessman who isn’t quite sure of his decision; Wever is even better as the frustrated wife who is torn by duty and desire.
Easily, there’s a “Fleabag” vibe here, particularly when it comes to revealing details. Gleeson isn’t playing “Hot Priest’s” greatest hits, but he does have a few moves that could make him more than Peter Rabbit’s big-screen nemesis or one of “Star Wars’” detractors. He’s a multi-faceted actor who can play in any arena.
Running just seven episodes, “Run” makes a strong case for short-term series. Stopping when it should, not when producers think it can’t be squeezed anymore, the half-hour series rarely lags, even when some twists seem forced.
Waller-Bridge created the template for something like this. Now, Jones borrows the playbook and two extremely talented actors make it worth the risk.
“Run” begins April 12 on HBO.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!