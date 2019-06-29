You can’t libel the dead, which could explain why “The Loudest Voice” doesn’t hesitate to show a Roger Ailes who not only screams at employees but also sexually harasses them.
Enough lawsuits support the latter but, wow, the rants that emerged from the Fox News head are eye-opening.
Seeing himself as a kingmaker in the Republican Party, Ailes uses his new network to promote an agenda and, in essence, create the combative atmosphere we see in the media today.
Russell Crowe, plumped to a rosy red, bellows and blusters around boardrooms as Ailes. He’s like Ned Beatty in “Network,” making demands that sound irrational, particularly in today’s marketplace. He doesn’t hesitate to get oh-so-close to female anchors and make suggestions that are highly inappropriate.
Still, the chauvinism isn’t what surprises but the positioning he does as the head of Fox News. There, he’s more than willing to ignore calls to provide substantiation for the network’s claims. He has a game plan and, darn, if he doesn’t execute it.
When the World Trade Center is hit Sept. 11, 2001, this Roger Ailes seizes the moment to stir pots and use terms like “war” before hand-picking the enemy, despite the government’s unwillingness to confirm his suspicions.
Dick Cheney pops up in a scene, but he’s not the mastermind “Vice” painted. Ailes reigns here and creators Tom McCarthy and Alex Metcalf aren’t afraid to credit him with popularizing American flag pins, giving “shock jock” Sean Hannity a voice and covering Geraldo Rivera’s reporting woes.
Clearly, there’s a vendetta against NBC. What’s surprising is how complicit others are in the plan. Rupert Murdoch (Simon McBurney, in a nicely modulated performance) attempts to control him but he knows Ailes has the ability to make things happen. “If I don’t tell you about a problem, then it’s not your problem,” Ailes says. When Bill O’Reilly is on the sexual harassment hot seat, Ailes is more than willing to authorize hush money.
When Ailes demands anchors use Barack Obama’s middle name to spread discontent, Murdoch steps in. “No more of this Hussein business,” he says. “Cover (him) fairly and respectfully.”
Ailes, of course, digs in his heels and we see all sorts of misdeeds – including those sexual ones – unfold.
“The Loudest Voice” surprises repeatedly, but it places far too much blame on one doorstep. As Ailes gains in power, cameras begin shooting him from lower and lower angles, suggesting this is “Citizen Kane.” It isn’t, of course, but that doesn’t stop the artists.
Crowe appears to revel in the character, seizing every moment to exercise his power. The sexual harassment situations are highly unsettling. And when Gretchen Carlson (Naomi Watts) enters the picture, it’s almost too difficult to watch.
Sienna Miller, as Ailes’ wife, is the miniseries’ real revelation. She isn’t afraid to exercise her husband’s muscle, but doesn’t have a handle on his extra-curricular activities. She helps stoke his fire, too, and says things that could explain why so much is wrong in politics today.
Seth MacFarlane, as public relations pro Brian Lewis, plays a great henchman and David Cromer is just right as David Axlerod. But it’s Crowe who dominates.
Like the real Roger Ailes, he bullies his way through scenes and demands to be heard. It’s a fascinating performance but it’s also a raw portrayal that should serve as a cautionary tale to other power brokers.
Even in death Ailes has the ability to fool most of the people most of the time.
“The Loudest Voice” airs June 30 on Showtime.