REVIEW: Ryan Reynolds' 'Don't' is a big must for summer fun viewing

It’s one thing to watch balls drop into $1 million holes.

It’s quite another to hear Ryan Reynolds tell you, “Don’t change the channel. The remote is dirtier than a gas station toilet seat.”

Yet that’s what you get with “Don’t,” a new ABC game show that makes you care about voiceovers. Reynolds, who produces the show, provides the commentary and clearly has a “Deadpool” way of approaching everything from the contestants’ answers to the way they’re identified on screen.

We never see Reynolds – he’s the show’s hidden voice – but his sensibility is everywhere.

Emcee Adam Scott isn’t quite as snarky but he’s just as quick, goading those money seekers with the stakes at hand.

For the opener – which premieres this week – Scott and Reynolds have a dandy quartet. Hailing from Brooklyn, they’re very vocal and overt, willing to push their teammates into some of the dumbest situations.

Each of the contests involves some skill preceded by the word “don’t”: Don’t Blink. Don’t Drink. Don't Get Clocked. Don’t Get Tired.