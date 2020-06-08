REVIEW: Ryan Reynolds' 'Don't' is a big must for summer fun viewing

It’s one thing to watch balls drop into $1 million holes.
It’s quite another to hear Ryan Reynolds tell you, “Don’t change the channel. The remote is dirtier than a gas station toilet seat.”
Yet that’s what you get with “Don’t,” a new ABC game show that makes you care about voiceovers. Reynolds, who produces the show, provides the commentary and clearly has a “Deadpool” way of approaching everything from the contestants’ answers to the way they’re identified on screen.
We never see Reynolds – he’s the show’s hidden voice – but his sensibility is everywhere.
Emcee Adam Scott isn’t quite as snarky but he’s just as quick, goading those money seekers with the stakes at hand.
For the opener – which premieres this week – Scott and Reynolds have a dandy quartet. Hailing from Brooklyn, they’re very vocal and overt, willing to push their teammates into some of the dumbest situations.
Each of the contests involves some skill preceded by the word “don’t”: Don’t Blink. Don’t Drink. Don't Get Clocked. Don’t Get Tired.
The third category is a doozy. While three of the teammates answer a multiple-choice question, the fourth has to stand in a lane where a tire could drop and roll over him or her. The first players get plenty of feedback from the one in harm’s way and, yes, they all get a shot at getting run over.
Don’t Drink requires one of the four to eat hot foods – without drinking. The commentary is choice and often bleeped. Reynolds even gets in a good one about lemonade.
While “Don’t” doesn’t have a lightning round, it does let the team win a pretty hefty amount of money and it’s much more interactive than you’d think.
Because there are a lot of things that could be preceded by the word “don’t,” it’s likely this could have a good long run, particularly since Scott is so smart and approachable and Reynolds is so deliciously low.
In the course of an hour (which may be too long if the four players are duds), Reynolds references social distancing, “finger guns,” and the kinds of ads that have been playing repeatedly during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s coming around at the right time – just when we need someone to remind us there’s a time to laugh, too.
“Don’t” is slated for a summer run, but it’s easily one of those shows that could go the distance. It’s far better than some of the network’s retreads and it’s much more interesting with the producer’s well-written asides.
This “Don’t” is a big do.
