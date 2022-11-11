REVIEW: Season 5 brings plenty of change for the 'Yellowstone' Duttons

It seems like forever since we last saw the Dutton family.

Dad was about to run for governor of Montana. Son Jamie was dealing with rejection. And daughter Beth was cutting a swath through just about everything in her way.

Now, in the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” political intrigue is heating up. That Montana election has happened and what’s good for the Duttons may not be good for Montana. The opening episode (set to air Nov. 13) has plenty of what fans love most – revenge, romance and remorse.

Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, has gotten even grittier than he was last year and, oddly, a bit uncomfortable among people he doesn’t know. He gets tossed into a world of climbers who don’t understand the “Dutton first” motto.

Beth (Kelly Reilly), meanwhile, is in her glory, shutting down anyone who isn’t on her team. Rip (Cole Hauser) still has her back but he has to watch what’s going on at the ranch while others are flying and playing elsewhere.

Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) are awaiting the birth of a child and trying to maintain the Yellowstone way of life.

Even though there’s plenty of “Dallas” maneuvering, you can see why the Paramount Network series is so popular. These characters don’t really care what others think. They press on and leave plenty in their wake.

Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) is questioning what a Dutton in office might mean; Caroline Warner (Jackie Weaver) is determined to bring him down.

The real fun, though, comes when poor Jamie (Wes Bentley) has to look like he supports what his family is doing. Bentley has those telling eyes that are particularly evident in this year’s midterm elections. Expect plenty to transpire in and out of the governor’s mansion.

Reilly, though, continues to be the show’s standout. “An open bar was my daughter’s idea,” John Dutton says at an event. A flashback shows how that forcefulness has always been a part of her life.

Created by Taylor Sheridan – who knows how to say much with few words – “Yellowstone” still boasts those incredible outdoor shots and, this year, more time with the ranch hands. They get to trade plenty of one-liners and get an invitation to what some say looks like a wedding reception.

The season five opener sets up plenty of drama (there’s a new cutting place, you might say) and a sense of desperation that pulls in Rainwater and Warner.

“John Dutton for the Land” is a campaign slogan that’s revealed early on. But it just as easily could be “Dutton for Dutton.”

Moments inside official vehicles offer great “off the record” conversations and a chance for dad to prove who’s always in charge.

Gov. Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) tries to be John’s tour guide through the world of politics, but it’s clear he’s an outsider just dying to get in – and get out.

In the first episode, pay close attention to Brecken Merrill, who plays Kayce and Monica’s son. He has a moment that will grab your heart and remind you there’s no room for weak actors in “Yellowstone.” When a child actor can make an impact, you know the stakes are high.