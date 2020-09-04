REVIEW: Second season of 'The Boys' is a marvel unto itself

You couldn’t accuse politicians of acting like superheroes. But in the second season of “The Boys,” you certainly see superheroes acting like politicians.
Rocked by the news about their parent company, Vought International, those superheroes called The Seven try to reassure their fans it’s business as usual.
Sure, there aren’t seven superheroes in the group (scandal and death did a number on them), but Homelander (Antony Starr) takes so many selfies with fans he’s practically a shoo-in as a presidential write-in.
He gives the impression that all is calm, but behind the scenes, nothing is bright. In addition to those prying rebels (called The Boys), he has to worry about a newcomer, Stormfront (Aya Cash), who isn’t about to take any of his bullying.
She calls him out repeatedly and pushes an agenda even someone like Starlight (Erin Moriarty) can’t endorse.
When The Boys discover new secrets about Vought and its tactics, it’s just a matter of time before the cracks begin to show.
More detailed than the first season, “The Boys’” second gives Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) reason to double down and continue their quest. They go everywhere (yes, even inside a whale carcass) to get closer to the Vought think tank. Starlight gets tighter with Hughie; Butcher’s wife becomes a pawn in Homelander’s oh-so-devious game.
While the first season surprised with behind-the-scenes talk (and action) among the superheroes, it didn’t have the depth this one does.
What does an outcast like The Deep (Chace Crawford) do when he’s exiled for sexual assault? The show’s creators suggest plenty and reveal how so many prison-ready Washington insiders keep their jobs.
Nicely splitting time between the “supes” and “the boys,” creator Eric Kripke isn’t afraid to comment on the perversions of capitalism. He says plenty about the cult of greed and shows how religion can play a role in promoting evil over good.
Language is bolder than it was in the first season; visuals are fairly over-the-top, too (there will be blood).
But the true joy is seeing someone as smug as Homelander get his.
He’s a cruel operator (and one of the best characters on television, thanks to Starr), willing to stop at nothing to promote his agenda.
Cash’s Stormfront, however, comes with her own faults, making this fight as juicy as a WWE cage match.
Quaid, Urban and Karen Fukuhara as the quiet – but deadly – Kimiko hold their own. But it’s hard to wrest the spotlight from a guy whose black roots betray his blond exterior.
Homelander is a classic who is more boy than the men who battle him. While he isn’t ready to admit it, it’s sure fun to watch him try.
Season Two, you might say, is a marvel universe unto itself.
