REVIEW: Second season of 'The Boys' is a marvel unto itself

While the first season surprised with behind-the-scenes talk (and action) among the superheroes, it didn’t have the depth this one does.

What does an outcast like The Deep (Chace Crawford) do when he’s exiled for sexual assault? The show’s creators suggest plenty and reveal how so many prison-ready Washington insiders keep their jobs.

Nicely splitting time between the “supes” and “the boys,” creator Eric Kripke isn’t afraid to comment on the perversions of capitalism. He says plenty about the cult of greed and shows how religion can play a role in promoting evil over good.

Language is bolder than it was in the first season; visuals are fairly over-the-top, too (there will be blood).

But the true joy is seeing someone as smug as Homelander get his.

He’s a cruel operator (and one of the best characters on television, thanks to Starr), willing to stop at nothing to promote his agenda.

Cash’s Stormfront, however, comes with her own faults, making this fight as juicy as a WWE cage match.

Quaid, Urban and Karen Fukuhara as the quiet – but deadly – Kimiko hold their own. But it’s hard to wrest the spotlight from a guy whose black roots betray his blond exterior.