REVIEW: 'Selling Sunset' has gotten even glitzier

Not a lot of real estate gets sold in the fifth season of “Selling Sunset.” But that doesn’t mean the market is stable.

At the Oppenheim Group, there’s plenty to consider: Chrishell Stause is dating the boss; Christine Quinn is still on the outs with everyone in the firm and most are talking about freezing embryos and becoming moms.

The homes they do tour (and try to sell) all look pretty much alike. One, in fact, was on the market in an earlier season. Now, those mansions are merely backdrops for the drama. Largely, it swirls around Christine, who feigns dismay that she wasn’t invited to Heather’s wedding. She’s convinced the others have misunderstood her jokes and have banded together to freeze her out. Instead of turning up the heat, she looks for a new bestie and just happens to find another agent hoping to crack the market.

Born in Nigera and raised in England (among other places), Chelsea Lazkani is just as over-the-top as Christine. Wearing low-cut designer dresses and a Naomi Campbell attitude, she calls out everyone and insists she can bring buyers to some of those over-priced homes. She’s constantly serving as a sounding board for Christine and a one-woman guarantee the sequins market will never go south.

In the newest season, all the agents are stepping up the wardrobe game. The heels alone are so precarious it's amazing they can walk up steps. When Christine and Chelsea do a showing that looks like the West Coast version of the Met Ball. It’s over the top and, naturally, a chance for the cat fights to begin. Considering “Sunset” was much more subdued in previous seasons, it’s shocking to see how willing producers are to move from “Knots Landing” to “Dynasty.”

The season’s good news is the one promotion: Mary Fitzgerald is now an office manager, charged with confronting the women when they step out of bounds. She’s not stirring the pot, she’s just trying to get it off the front burner. Because she’s longtime friends with Jason Oppenheim, the firm’s leader, she’s often the one to snuff out rumors and push deals.

In the 10-some episodes that comprise the season, Mary is the voice of sanity.

Christine, who dominated the fourth season, is often the reason for her counseling. She can deflect better than anyone and isn’t afraid to wear “selling clothes” that aren’t necessarily designed for the real estate business.

Because there are so many agents in the firm, it’s hard to get to all of them in the show. Some are reduced to reactions; most are swirling around Chrishell and her romance.

What you learn from watching the Netflix series is simple: Los Angeles real estate looks a lot alike; agents spend an awful lot of time talking about nothing to do with escrow; buyers are more likely to jump if you list a home at $4,950,000 instead of $5 million.

You also learn Oppenheim desks don’t have much storage, it’s impossible to have a private conversation; and there can never be too much light on any scene.

The fifth season is glitzier than you’d expect. It’s like Barbie selling that Malibu real estate. Somebody’s got to do it to pay for the pink convertible.

“Selling Sunset” is now airing on Netflix.

