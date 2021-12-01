REVIEW: 'Selling Sunset' is more like 'Bashing Christine' in Season Four

Most of the agents get a chance to ring the bell at the Oppenheim group in Season 4 of “Selling Sunset,” but you won’t remember what property they moved.

That’s because 1) all the homes look alike; 2) the Realtors are too busy badmouthing Christine. If there is a high road in Los Angeles, it isn’t taken. Ever.

Like an afternoon soap (which, isn’t that what this is?), the agents love to say, “Can we talk?” instead of, well, talking. They waste lots of time and wear so many sausage dresses it’s a shame this isn’t set during Oktoberfest.

The overriding theme: Christine has given birth, gained absolutely no weight and, apparently, lied to everyone. That makes her co-workers want to talk about her incessantly.

Mary, the beleaguered OG agent, was besties with Christine until she started talking smack and now she’s done with her. Mary politely sent a baby gift and what? No thank you note. Nothing. You can almost see the steam rising.

That gets the office buzzing and hatches a plot to get Jason, the agency’s twin lead, to dump Christine. Never mind it’s wrong to fire someone on maternity leave. The regulars plot and scheme.

In its three earlier seasons, “Selling Sunset” had much more going on. Chrishell Stause joined the real estate regulars, shook things up and helped show us how the business worked. Now, she’s divorced (from “This is Us” star Justin Hartley), looking to buy her own house and willing to throw in with the others.

At their Restoration Hardware desks, the designer-clad agents talk very little about the market (although it appears to be good) and never seem to bother with paper work. When they do leave the office, it’s to celebrate something at someone’s house and to talk about Christine. She shows up – uninvited – and manages to avoid any conversations that don’t center on how great she looks. When she finally shows off her baby, the poor thing practically suffocates from her hair extensions.

Without Christine, the season would be nothing. She keeps the drama going and gives Vanessa – the new agent – a reason to show up in the morning.

When you get to the point where she finds Christine a solution to the problem of lying, you’ll understand why “Selling Sunset” is almost as good as mainlining sugar over the holidays.

Even though the agents look like they’ve got everything (and clothes for another kind of selling), they can’t close the deal on togetherness. Everyone who isn’t within spitting distance of an infinity pool will feel superior.

And that’s the joy of “Selling Sunset.” Even in the thinner-than-Christine fourth season, all the square footage in Los Angeles can’t buy happiness.

"Selling Sunset" airs on Netflix.

