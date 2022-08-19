REVIEW: 'She-Hulk' helps the Hulk find humor in dire situations

Marvel has never figured out how to use the Hulk right. In film after film, he’s an effects afterthought, left to Mark Ruffalo to imagine.

Now, in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” he earns a place as trusted adviser and cousin to a woman who accidentally gets the same power to hulk out. The move is a good one.

While trying to figure out the life-form game changer, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) gets amusing workouts, attitude adjustments and comfort from Bruce Banner (Ruffalo), the Avenger who’s had a checkered career being green. He helps her avoid major pitfalls and offers advice anybody can use: “Spandex is your best friend,” he tells her.

Going from 5’2” to 6’7” when prompted, Jennifer is a great calling card for the Goodman, Lieber Kurtzberg & Holliway law firm. She’s charged with representing superhumans in court and, often, has to deal with taunts from those who don’t appreciate the family bloodline. Maslany knows how to mine the laughs and isn’t afraid to dig in when you least expect it. Considering she played multiple characters in “Orphan Black” (and won an Emmy for the work), this seems like something that’s right in her wheelhouse.

“She-Hulk,” in fact, is probably the most network-like series Marvel has produced. It goes for the quick laughs, embraces a cavalcade of bizarre guest stars and lets Maslany play both sides of her Priscilla Presley hairdo.

Like “Ally McBeal,” “She-Hulk” makes much of the office crowd – other attorneys jockeying for position and an edge over the buzzy newcomer.

In the first handful of episodes, creator Jessica Gao makes sure you get all the info you need to understand the world, its quirks and its rules.

Maslany turns to the camera frequently to suggest you’re in on the joke. Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Walters' bestie and paralegal, is a great sounding board. When Banner isn’t available to bounce things off (he’s the “Smart” Hulk in this iteration), she’s there to just say yes.

While the superhuman clients run the gamut (some are more lethal than others), they give a new complexion to the world of courtrooms and crime fighters. This is played for entertainment, not Avengers connections.

Want proof? Avowed fans of Cheetos, the Hulks suggest using chopsticks when you’re eating them. That'll help you avoid the dreaded Cheeto fingers.

Green and orange, after all, don’t exactly go together.

Redemption, it seems, comes when you hold your enemies close, but your relatives closer.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.