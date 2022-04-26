REVIEW: 'Sketchbook' brings out the personality in animation

Disney animators were familiar with the circle of life long before “The Lion King” appeared.

Using simple shapes – like circles – they were able to create characters who popped to life on screen.

Many served as inspiration for another generation and, in the new Disney+ series, “Sketchbook,” some of those recipients tell their stories.

In a handful of half-hour episodes, Disney animators show how to draw Olaf, Elsa, Simba and other characters while relating their journeys.

Surprisingly, there were hurdles for most of them. Shyness – a common trait – prompted them to bring out personality through their pencils.

Hyun Min Lee, one of the creators behind “Frozen’s” Olaf says the hand of the animator shouldn’t be evident. The character should take on a life of its own; the animator should be invisible.

Growing up in Korea and Hong Kong, Lee was introduced to animation through “Robin Hood.”

Jin Kim, a character designer at Disney, found his entrée through “Peter Pan.” Both didn’t know how they’d connect the dots that could lead them to the world of filmmaking.

They got there, however, through encouragement. Often, family members were key. And, as most of them say, it just took lots of drawings to get to where they are today.

In “Sketchbook,” the animators tell their stories while they draw those characters.

Using a variety of circles, Kim makes Captain Hook dance across his drawing table. Hook was one of the characters used to test his abilities. Now, he’s called “Elsa’s father” when he visits Korea.

Mark Henn, one of the veterans behind a variety of Disney princesses, draws Simba and talks about his challenges; Eric Goldberg details the steps it takes to make “Aladdin’s” Genie work his wiles. Goldberg explains all of the nuances to the Hirschfeld-like creation and he’s not afraid to credit voice actor Robin Williams with much of the character’s life.

The six introductory episodes are perfect primers for fans of animation. They make drawing characters seem easy (it’s not) and they spotlight the “stars” behind the stars. Most are soft-spoken and modest. They talk about perspective; they show plenty of details. Lee, who starts with red or blue pencil “roughs,” says, “You don’t have to draw clean. You just have to draw clear.”

By the time they’ve finished their portraits, the “Sketchbook” artists have told their stories, offered drawing secrets and shown just how much work it takes to make something magical.

Surprisingly simple, the series zips by, particularly when the subjects are working on favorite characters. Footage from selected films augment the experience and make viewers want to watch the Disney classics one more time.

Considering the number of Disney favorites that have graced screens since the 1930s, “Sketchbook” could run forever. The documentary makes you glad you fell in love with animation.

"Sketchbook" begins April 27 on Disney+.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.