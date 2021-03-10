REVIEW: Soleil Moon Frye tracks child stardom in 'Kid 90'

Still, it’s never quite clear what “Kid 90” wants to be. Is it a tribute to Frye’s ability to emerge relatively unscathed? Or is it a travelogue to a place most don’t know? Frye doesn’t offer perspective (a few interviews with parents/managers/co-stars could have helped) but does weigh in frequently as if she’s Joan Didion reflecting on the Hollywood years.

When she moves to New York to attend the Actors Studio, it looks like she may be able to put those “Punky” years behind. Although she appeared in a play, Frye doesn’t detail where that put her.

Now starring in a reboot of “Punky Brewster,” Frye comes full circle but there are arcs that are missing. A wife, mother, author and director, the 44-year-old doesn’t say much about the years she spent away from the spotlight. How she escaped the fate of her peers is still a question.

In a documentarian’s hands, footage in “Kid 90” could have been a goldmine.

In Frye’s, it’s home movies without context.

Interviews with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and others hint at what could have been. Frye cuts them short when she should let them elaborate. MIA: Leonard Di Caprio, who executive produced the film. He’s shown in childhood, but he doesn’t explain why he’s a major star and others aren’t.