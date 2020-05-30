REVIEW: 'Space Force' gives Steve Carell a new playground

Timing is definitely on producer Greg Daniels’ side.
As the United States lights a fire under its Space Force, Daniels premieres his “Space Force” on Netflix.
Like “Veep,” the fictional series probably hews closer to the truth than anyone would think.
Determined to get the military division off the ground, the president puts a four-star general in charge. Unfortunately, Gen. Mark Naird (Steve Carell) was hoping for a different promotion and isn’t all that sure this is going to blast off.
Even worse, he has a wild scientist in tow and a group of potential astronauts who are more miss than hit.
Daniels, who co-created the series with Carell, has a fascinating premise and an interestingly jaundiced way of playing it out. Naird has a less-than-thrilled daughter (Diana Silvers), a wife (Lisa Kudrow) who has her own “out of this world” idea and a battery of colleagues who’d just love to see him fail.
Naturally, there’s a desire to launch before anyone is fully prepared.
Carell doesn’t play this like “The Office” in space. He’s a man caught in the middle, worried that one bad test run could cost the country four new middle schools. He’s sympathetic – oddly enough – and worried what this might do to his reputation. While there's a hint of him blasting off, it never happens. He's Michael Scott without the charm.
To its credit, the 10-episode series features a cavalcade of familiar faces (wait until you see the heads of the other branches of the military) and a smile-inducing parade of political figures.
Frequently, “Space Force” cuts close to the truth and makes you question left-field decisions by those in power. Still, it could carve even closer, particularly since there wasn't a huge outcry for more space exploration.
Headquartered at a secret location in Colorado, the Space Force features a war room of experts who are just as skeptical as Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich). He’s convinced this can’t be rushed, largely because the astronauts haven’t been properly vetted.
Look closely and you’ll see plenty of clever touches. Naird’s daughter works at a place called “Meal Armstrong,” Kudrow, at one point, boasts what we’d now call “Covid” hair and the “one small step” speech gets a twist you won’t forget.
While none of the jokes land with the same precision as "Veep's", they do play in the same pool. If Kudrow had been given more screen time, she just might have made this zing as well as "The Comeback."
Because “Space Force” has a twist that will make you wonder if Daniels has an inside track to world leaders, it's inviting. It's just not the re-entry it could have been.
“Space Force” begins this week on Netflix.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!