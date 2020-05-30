REVIEW: 'Space Force' gives Steve Carell a new playground

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Timing is definitely on producer Greg Daniels’ side.

As the United States lights a fire under its Space Force, Daniels premieres his “Space Force” on Netflix.

Like “Veep,” the fictional series probably hews closer to the truth than anyone would think.

Determined to get the military division off the ground, the president puts a four-star general in charge. Unfortunately, Gen. Mark Naird (Steve Carell) was hoping for a different promotion and isn’t all that sure this is going to blast off.

Even worse, he has a wild scientist in tow and a group of potential astronauts who are more miss than hit.

Daniels, who co-created the series with Carell, has a fascinating premise and an interestingly jaundiced way of playing it out. Naird has a less-than-thrilled daughter (Diana Silvers), a wife (Lisa Kudrow) who has her own “out of this world” idea and a battery of colleagues who’d just love to see him fail.

Naturally, there’s a desire to launch before anyone is fully prepared.