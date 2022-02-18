REVIEW: Starting over is a big part of new 'Mrs. Maisel' season

It seems like an eternity since we last saw “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Riding high off a series of acclaimed performances, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) was slated to go on tour with Shy Baldwin. And then? She made a not-so-Shy comment about the headliner and was dropped from the tour.

What to do? That’s where season four’s embraceable opener comes into focus. While Midge struggles with telling her family she’s not headed to Prague (or anywhere else), her agent, Susie (Alex Borstein) has to figure out how to get the money she was supposed to guard. Toss in parents in limbo, an ex-husband in shake-down mode and a “rescheduled” birthday and it’s clear all is fine in the world of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

To confirm no one got cold feet while the series was away for more than two years, Sherman-Palladino sets a confessional scene at Coney Island on the Wonder Wheel. While the Ferris wheel spins, each of the family members reveals secrets. It’s a technical marvel particularly since it really looks like they’re moving. Susie, meanwhile, has to figure out how to get Midge back on stage without learning some of her own misdeeds.

While Brosnahan and Borstein are back in top form, others don’t get the same kind of exposure in the first two episodes. Luckily, Sophie (Jane Lynch) makes an appearance and nails the surprise emotions.

Coming into to his own: Midge’s ex, Joel (Michael Zegen), who has to figure out how to run his own business, protect his family and find happiness. Zegen is very skilled at juggling Sherman-Palladino’s tongue-twisting monologues and could easily claim his own spinoff. He’s too deep, however, in Midge’s world and may be her way back to solvency.

What’s always so remarkable about “Mrs. Maisel” is how she clings to the world she’s trying to deny. Even in her new/old home, she has monogrammed towels and a wardrobe (with tire tracks) to kill.

The look of the fourth season is just as impressive as the previous three, with one exception – shopping bags never looked like the ones the Weissmans tote at Coney Island. Those are 21st century gift bags.

Still, Midge’s “Camelot”-era look is on point and ready for the British influence of the 1960s.

Mrs. Maisel makes a declaration in the first episode back, suggesting she’s going to become even more of a boundary-breaker. All that time with Lenny Bruce has to have had an impact. When she mocks a fellow comedian, you can see a shift.

And when Susie encounters a magician (nicely played by Gideon Glick), it’s likely she’ll spread her wings, too.

While Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) is still struggling, he leans into his lot and could be the one with the biggest break of all.

And that’s the thrust of the fourth season – people making bold moves. After two years of life without the Maisels it’s a welcome change.

The fourth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" airs on Amazon Prime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.