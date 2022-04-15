REVIEW: 'Swimming with Sharks' tarnishes Hollywood's rep in the best way

Every episode of the new drama, “Swimming with Sharks,” suggests a different film – ones where the balance of power is definitely off.

There’s a little “All About Eve” here, a little “Fatal Attraction” there and a fragments of “Promising Young Woman” just about everywhere.

Created by Kathleen Robertson, the series begins much like the 1994 film starring Kevin Spacey. Then, it veers.

Diane Kruger plays the icy head of Fountain Pictures who makes underlings cower. Two assistants are hopelessly devoted to her but a newcomer (played by “Mad Men’s” Kiernan Shipka) sees something else – a lasting relationship. Peeking into her boss’ private life, the assistant realizes she can turn the imbalance in her favor and doesn’t hesitate to try.

Robertson, who also directs, references moments from “The Devil Wears Prada” but she also unpacks a darker relationship – Kruger’s with her old boss – that really complicates the dynamics.

Robertson’s take is a complex one, but it’s also fraught with plenty of yesterday’s baggage. Pre-pandemic, this might have been a juicy potboiler. Now, it’s just a slap away from being dated.

Shipka, who always made us feel like she was eavesdropping in “Mad Men,” carries that same vibe here, only to crush weaker barriers that get in her way.

Robertson provides plenty of Hollywood trappings and shows just how cold the proximity to power can be.

Her big miss: Not giving Thomas Dekker and Ross Butler (as Kruger’s frontline assistants) more to do. They’re aware of their boss’ weak spots. They just leave it to the newbie to pounce.

She does, but in an Alicia Silverstone “Crush” sort of way.

That’s what undercuts this “Sharks.” Unlike the 1994 one, there’s not enough of the snide humor that made it so deliciously evil. Kruger gives it a Sharon Stone vibe, but she isn’t given enough lines that would make her seem smarter than others in the room.

When Donald Sutherland turns up (as her mentor), there’s a real crackle to the story. He’s what everyone was railing against. But he had power.

Because it always surprises (not always in a good way), “Swimming with Sharks” bears watching. It’s probably not how Hollywood really is. It’s how those who read too many Jackie Collins books hope it is.

“Swimming with Sharks” airs on the Roku Channel.

