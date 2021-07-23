REVIEW: 'Ted Lasso' roars back for season two

While Waddingham doesn’t get a big showcase until several episodes in (wait for Christmas), she aids Ted in his attempt to Andy Griffith the players in his life.

Sudeikis continues to inspire in untenable situations. Season Two throws out plenty of them and lets the fish out of water swim more than sink.

A big chunk of the supporting cast earned Emmy nominations and it’s easy to see why – particularly when they’re made the focus of entire episodes. That happens here, again, but the one to really embrace is Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones, the office worker who knows everything (and isn’t afraid to admit it).

She gets plenty of laughs when she’s put into play with everyone. Now Jamie’s ex, she has a keen interest in his future, even though she doesn’t want Roy (Brett Goldstein), her current beau, to know. Roy is also going through a bit of an identity crisis and, with Keeley’s help, could adapt.

What makes “Ted Lasso” stand out (in a field with very interesting comedies) is its deep bench strength. Like “Modern Family,” it could pair any number of characters and find interesting storylines.

Season Two bubbles with them. Before it begins, binge those first 10 and get to know the regulars. They’re back – and ready to play.

This is one team you won't have a problem cheering.

